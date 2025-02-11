Meghan Markle tries thrill-seeking activity on last outing in Canada - hear Prince Harry's priceless reaction

In videos shared by the Duchess on Instagram Stories, she's seen nervously sitting in an inflatable tube waiting to go down a steep slope.
Meghan is heard asking the instructor for tips, before squealing: "No, no, I really don't want to do it!"
Full of encouragement, Harry reassures his wife: "You'll be absolutely fine, you'll be fine."
You may also like
As the instructor gently pushes the Duchess in the tube, the crowd behind her cheers, with Meghan shrieking as she slides down the slope.
And Prince Harry had a priceless reaction to his wife's challenge.
Watch here…
After joining the friends and family tubing event at the Invictus Games in Whistler, Meghan is now set to return to Montecito in California to be reunited with the couple's children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.
A source close to Invictus said: "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children.
"Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.
"This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."
Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is expected to remain at the Games until the closing ceremony on Sunday.
As Harry presented medals at the Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding Novice Finals, he was heard talking about his own tubing experience.
See the best photos from day four of the Invictus Games…
1/5
Hand-in-hand
The Sussexes affectionately held hands as they made their way up to the tubing course.
It comes after the couple enjoyed another double-date night with Canadian singer, Michael Buble, and his wife, Luisana Lopilato at Italian restaurant, Il Caminetto.
2/5
Meghan's look
The Duchess looked cosy in a black puffer jacket from Canadian brand Aritzia, over a cream Rag & Bone sweater, with matching ski pants and camel furry snow boots by Sorel.
She topped off her chic ensemble with a black beanie hat from Moncler and a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses.
3/5
Flying solo
After his wife departed for the US, Harry continued with his day of engagements, stepping out at the Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding Novice Finals, where he cheered on the competitors.
4/5
Medal ceremony
The Duke beamed as he presented the gold medal to a US competitor.
5/5
Proud Harry
Harry happily posed for snaps with the finalists after the medal ceremony.
Invictus Games: a quick guide
What is it?
A multisport international event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel, both current and former, which aims to aid recovery and adaptation to a new way of life.
Who founded it?
Prince Harry founded the event, inspired by the rehabilitative impact of the Warrior Games in the US
When did it start?
The biannual event was first held in London in 2014 and five more editions followed: Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, Sydney 2018, The Hague 2020 and Dusseldorf 2023.
Where and when is the 2025 event being held?
Whistler and Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, 8–16th February.
How many people are competing this year?
Around 550 serving and forming serving military personnel from up to 25 nations.
Which sports are played?
The core sports are swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, indoor rowing, and sitting volleyball, but the 2025 edition features winter adaptive sports for the first time including alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling.
How can you watch?
The Invictus Games will be broadcast live from the organization's official website and YouTube channel. It will also be available on ITVX in the UK and TSN in Canada.
Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage