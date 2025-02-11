Meghan Markle tries thrill-seeking activity on last outing in Canada - hear Prince Harry's priceless reaction

The Duchess of Sussex showed off her adventurous side as she tried her hand at tubing her final morning in Canada with Prince Harry.

In videos shared by the Duchess on Instagram Stories, she's seen nervously sitting in an inflatable tube waiting to go down a steep slope.

Meghan is heard asking the instructor for tips, before squealing: "No, no, I really don't want to do it!"

Full of encouragement, Harry reassures his wife: "You'll be absolutely fine, you'll be fine."

As the instructor gently pushes the Duchess in the tube, the crowd behind her cheers, with Meghan shrieking as she slides down the slope.

And Prince Harry had a priceless reaction to his wife's challenge.

Watch here…

WATCH: Prince Harry reacts as Meghan tries tubing

After joining the friends and family tubing event at the Invictus Games in Whistler, Meghan is now set to return to Montecito in California to be reunited with the couple's children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

A source close to Invictus said: "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children.

"Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.

"This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex is expected to remain at the Games until the closing ceremony on Sunday.

As Harry presented medals at the Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding Novice Finals, he was heard talking about his own tubing experience.

See the best photos from day four of the Invictus Games…

1/ 5 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Hand-in-hand The Sussexes affectionately held hands as they made their way up to the tubing course. It comes after the couple enjoyed another double-date night with Canadian singer, Michael Buble, and his wife, Luisana Lopilato at Italian restaurant, Il Caminetto.

2/ 5 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan's look The Duchess looked cosy in a black puffer jacket from Canadian brand Aritzia, over a cream Rag & Bone sweater, with matching ski pants and camel furry snow boots by Sorel. She topped off her chic ensemble with a black beanie hat from Moncler and a pair of Miu Miu sunglasses.

3/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images Flying solo After his wife departed for the US, Harry continued with his day of engagements, stepping out at the Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding Novice Finals, where he cheered on the competitors.

4/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images Medal ceremony The Duke beamed as he presented the gold medal to a US competitor.



5/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images Proud Harry Harry happily posed for snaps with the finalists after the medal ceremony.