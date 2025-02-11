Meghan Markle set to leave Canada without Prince Harry - reason revealed

The Duchess of Sussex is due to leave Canada without her husband, Prince Harry, today [Tuesday].

Meghan, 43, has spent five days watching the action at the Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler, attending various events at the tournament, which champions injured servicemen and women.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex, 40, is expected to remain at the Games until the closing ceremony on Sunday.

A source close to Invictus said: "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children.

"Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.

"This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."

Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, did not join their parents on the trip and have remained at the family's home in Montecito.

Meghan has been sharing snaps and footage from behind-the-scenes on her new Instagram account, since the couple arrived in Canada on Saturday.

The Sussexes enjoyed star-studded performances from Katy Perry, Nelly Furtado and Coldplay's Chris Martin at the opening ceremony at BC Place, Vancouver.

Meghan giggled in a selfie-style video with Nelly backstage at the Games’ opening ceremony, with Harry appearing to surprise them as he photobombed the clip midway through.

Chris also thanked the Duke Harry for inviting him to perform during his set, saying: "I'd like to say thanks, of course, to Prince Harry.

"When he called me he said, ‘I’ve called every other musician in the world, they all said they’re not available so I have to call you’. And I said ‘your royal holiness, I’m honoured’.

"But thank you Harry for being such an inspiring leader and kind and sweet man, and I hope you have the most wonderful games of all. And it’s a pleasure to be here."

Harry and Meghan have also been captured during some loved-up moments at the Games, sharing kisses and holding hands at the NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

HELLO! exclusively revealed the couple also enjoyed a double date night with Canadian singer Michael Buble and his wife Luisana at Vij's, an Indian restaurant south of downtown Vancouver after the opening ceremony.

And on Monday, as the tournament moved to Whistler, Harry cheekily put his wife on the spot as he brought Meghan onstage during a speech, jokily saying: "Now she’s going to sing!" which made the audience laugh.

Watch below...

WATCH: Prince Harry makes hilarious speech at Invictus Games day 3

Invictus Games: a quick guide © Getty Images for Invictus Games What is it? A multisport international event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel, both current and former, which aims to aid recovery and adaptation to a new way of life. Who founded it? Prince Harry founded the event, inspired by the rehabilitative impact of the Warrior Games in the US When did it start? The biannual event was first held in London in 2014 and five more editions followed: Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, Sydney 2018, The Hague 2020 and Dusseldorf 2023. Where and when is the 2025 event being held? Whistler and Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, 8–16th February. How many people are competing this year? Around 550 serving and forming serving military personnel from up to 25 nations. Which sports are played? The core sports are swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, indoor rowing, and sitting volleyball, but the 2025 edition features winter adaptive sports for the first time including alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling. How can you watch? The Invictus Games will be broadcast live from the organization's official website and YouTube channel. It will also be available on ITVX in the UK and TSN in Canada.

