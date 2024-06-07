Meghan Markle's most treasured necklace made this brand go beyond viral

It's hard to imagine a time when the Duchess of Sussex wasn't making headlines for not only her relationship with Prince Harry, but also her elite fashion and beauty credentials. The super stylish, former Suits star causes sellouts wherever she goes in whatever she wears. The 'Meghan Effect' is still in full force and we are here for it!

Back when the stunning American actress was first dating Prince William's little brother, photographers caught an image of the now mother-of-two doing errands, wearing a beautiful personalised necklace bearing Harry's initials.

The asymmetrical letter necklace sold out immediately afterwards and people loved the design. This subtle approach all but confirmed the relationship and the necklace caught everyone's eye, putting Maya Brenner's incredible brand on the map.

It's been almost 25 years since the brand's founder & CEO Maya Brenner launched her company. After Meghan was spotted wearing the necklace, it led to major brand expansion and the opening of UK studios in order to cope with UK and mainland Europe orders. Wow!

Meghan wore this beautiful Maya Brenner intial necklace when she first started dating Prince Harry

We sat down with the former social worker who gave us the lowdown on how the royal changed her business.

The Meghan Effect

Maya explained that after Meghan rocked her designs, everything changed. "Meghan wearing our letter necklace had a phenomenal impact on our business, especially since it happened just three weeks before Christmas, our busiest season. The photo of her wearing the necklace went viral almost instantly, leading to an overwhelming surge in orders, enquiries, and global attention. The necklace became the story since it was the confirmation of her and Harry’s relationship, something the public had been eagerly anticipating, further amplifying its popularity."

The Clarity Retreat Necklace by Maya Brenner

Maya had no idea at all that the LA-born beauty was going to wear her jewellery. "We had no prior knowledge that Meghan was going to wear the necklace. Our Asymmetrical Letter Necklace is one of our signature designs, instantly recognizable to our customers. We've been crafting this piece since 2007, inspired by the birth of my daughter, making it particularly special to see it gain such attention."

© Matt Sayles for The Archewell Foundation Meghan wearing the Maya Brenner x Abigail Spencer ‘Clarity Retreat’ necklace

And it's not just the initial necklace, Meghan has worn other styles by Maya's brand, too. "Meghan has also been seen wearing our 'Crystal Retreat Necklace'. Notably, she wore it during a hike in California over the coronation weekend, which naturally drew significant attention. While some speculated she was sending a message, the reality is that the 'Crystal Retreat Necklace' is simply a versatile and cherished piece that feels great to wear on any occasion."

Maya's brand has a huge celebrity following, with home-grown talents such as Frankie Bridge and Rita Ora sporting her designs, to Halle Berry and Meghan's former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer.

What a customer list!