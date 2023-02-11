Meghan Markle once revealed she is a 'sucker' for Valentine's Day The Duchess of Sussex shared some sweet advice on The Tig

The Duchess of Sussex once revealed she is a "sucker" for Valentine's Day and no doubt, the 14 February is even more special for her now that she gets to spend the time with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

It appears that both Harry and Meghan are old romantics, as they shared details of their first date and the Prince's low-key garden proposal, surrounded by electric candles, in their Netflix docuseries…

WATCH: The moment Prince Harry proposed to Meghan

While Harry and Meghan are likely to spend the day in private, the former actress once revealed her ideal Valentine's Day gifts, writing on The Tig: "In terms of gifts, be it breakfast in bed, a sweet love note, or a single flower…it really is the thought that counts."

We know that Meghan is very thoughtful when it comes to gifting, having sent everyone who contributed to the September issue of British Vogue she guest-edited in 2019, a leatherbound notebook and a handwritten note.

Meghan making a balloon arch to celebrate Archie's birthday

And when it comes to Harry and their children, we know that Meghan favours personal touches. As revealed in Harry's memoir, Spare, the Duchess wrote her husband a love poem after the birth of their daughter Lilibet in June 2021.

From their Netflix series, Meghan could also be seen making a big fuss of their little ones on their birthdays, with the Duchess seen making up an incredible balloon arch for Archie's special day, and organising a tea party in the garden at Frogmore Cottage to mark Lilibet turning one last year.

Valentine's Day in 2021 was particularly memorable for the Sussexes, as they announced the news they were expecting their second child.

It echoed Princess Diana's announcement of her pregnancy with Prince Harry, on Valentine's Day back in 1984.

Lilibet's first birthday

Harry said once they shared news of the pregnancy, two people sent him a newspaper front page from that day which featured his mother announcing she was pregnant with Harry.

"I was shocked," the Duke said in the Netflix documentary, "We had no idea. It was just a coincidence, or maybe not a coincidence."

While the Sussexes are set to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary in May, Meghan once shared some uplifting advice for singletons on her blog, back in 2015.

She wrote at the time: "I think you need to be your own Valentine. I think you need to cook that beautiful dinner even when it's just you, wear your favorite outfit, buy yourself some flowers, and celebrate the self love that often gets muddled when we focus on what we don't have."

