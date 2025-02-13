Meghan Markle makes feelings clear over leaving Prince Harry in Canada

The Duchess of Sussex returned home to Montecito on Tuesday midway-through the Invictus Games, but she made sure to send a special message to Prince Harry and the competitors.

Uploading a picture to Instagram Stories, Meghan shared the gifts she brought home for the couple's children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

The snap showed sweet treats such as chocolate bear paws and nougat, Timbits, bite-size donuts from Canadian-based franchise Tim Hortons, and personalised green jerseys for the youngsters.

"A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones!" Meghan captioned the picture, before making clear that despite leaving Canada, she will continue to follow the Games from Los Angeles. "Cheering you on from home!" she added.



Harry is expected to remain at the Games in Canada until the closing ceremony on Sunday 16 October.

© Instagram Meghan shared her support for Harry in Canada

After his wife departed on Tuesday, he presented medals at the Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding Novice and Biathlon finals.

A source close to Invictus said: "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children.

"Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.

"This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan tried tubing with Harry on her last outing in Canada

The Sussexes were as tactile as ever during their time together at the Games, sharing a kiss at the star-studded opening ceremony and Harry cheekily teasing his wife about singing as they arrived in Whistler.

The couple also enjoyed two double-date nights with Canadian singer Michael Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato at Indian restaurant Vij's and Italian eatery, Il Caminetto.

On her last outing in Whistler, Meghan had a go at tubing, expressing her nerves as she prepared to be pushed down a snowy run.

© WireImage Harry takes his turn

The Duchess, who was dressed in a black puffer coat and matching beanie hat, squealed: "No, no, I really don't want to do it!" as Harry encouraged his wife: "You'll be absolutely fine, you'll be fine."

The Duke couldn't contain his giggles as Meghan shrieked with laughter during her ride down the hill.

Watch below…

WATCH: Prince Harry reacts as Meghan tries tubing

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, with its inaugural event taking place in London.

The next event will see the Games return to the UK, in Birmingham, in 2027.

Invictus Games: a quick guide © Getty Images for Invictus Games What is it? A multisport international event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel, both current and former, which aims to aid recovery and adaptation to a new way of life. Who founded it? Prince Harry founded the event, inspired by the rehabilitative impact of the Warrior Games in the US When did it start? The biannual event was first held in London in 2014 and five more editions followed: Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, Sydney 2018, The Hague 2020 and Dusseldorf 2023. Where and when is the 2025 event being held? Whistler and Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, 8–16th February. How many people are competing this year? Around 550 serving and forming serving military personnel from up to 25 nations. Which sports are played? The core sports are swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, indoor rowing, and sitting volleyball, but the 2025 edition features winter adaptive sports for the first time including alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling. How can you watch? The Invictus Games will be broadcast live from the organization's official website and YouTube channel. It will also be available on ITVX in the UK and TSN in Canada.

