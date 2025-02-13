Meghan Markle makes feelings clear over leaving Prince Harry in Canada

The Duchess of Sussex returned home to Montecito on Tuesday midway-through the Invictus Games, but she made sure to send a special message to Prince Harry and the competitors.
Uploading a picture to Instagram Stories, Meghan shared the gifts she brought home for the couple's children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.
The snap showed sweet treats such as chocolate bear paws and nougat, Timbits, bite-size donuts from Canadian-based franchise Tim Hortons, and personalised green jerseys for the youngsters.
"A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones!" Meghan captioned the picture, before making clear that despite leaving Canada, she will continue to follow the Games from Los Angeles. "Cheering you on from home!" she added.
Harry is expected to remain at the Games in Canada until the closing ceremony on Sunday 16 October.
After his wife departed on Tuesday, he presented medals at the Alpine Skiing and Snowboarding Novice and Biathlon finals.
A source close to Invictus said: "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children.
"Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.
"This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."
The Sussexes were as tactile as ever during their time together at the Games, sharing a kiss at the star-studded opening ceremony and Harry cheekily teasing his wife about singing as they arrived in Whistler.
The couple also enjoyed two double-date nights with Canadian singer Michael Buble and his wife, Luisana Lopilato at Indian restaurant Vij's and Italian eatery, Il Caminetto.
On her last outing in Whistler, Meghan had a go at tubing, expressing her nerves as she prepared to be pushed down a snowy run.
The Duchess, who was dressed in a black puffer coat and matching beanie hat, squealed: "No, no, I really don't want to do it!" as Harry encouraged his wife: "You'll be absolutely fine, you'll be fine."
The Duke couldn't contain his giggles as Meghan shrieked with laughter during her ride down the hill.
Watch below…
Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, with its inaugural event taking place in London.
The next event will see the Games return to the UK, in Birmingham, in 2027.