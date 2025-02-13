Meghan Markle returns home from Canada with special surprises for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle provided steadfast support for her husband Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Canada, and has now returned to California to care for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after cheering on the athletes.

The Duchess did not come home empty-handed from her trip up north, instead bringing several gifts to delight her two young children.

Meghan shared her haul via Instagram Stories on Wednesday, with a picture taken from the light-filled kitchen in their $30 million Montecito home, looking out onto the back garden.

"A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones!" she captioned the picture. "Cheering you on from home!"

The array of presents included famous Canadian treats like bear paw-shaped chocolate, Timbits, and Tim Hortons doughnuts.

Archie, five, and Lilibet, three also received an extra special gift of custom-made jerseys from Team Nigeria with their names printed on the back, given to Harry at a wheelchair basketball event on February 9.

© Instagram Archie and Lilibet received an array of special gifts from Canada

"We did one for him and one for M and for the kids," Nigerian team manager Derrick Cobbinah told People. "They said they would be excited to have them. She was very, very excited."

The 43-year-old spent five days watching all the action in Vancouver and Whistler until she headed home to care for the children. Harry will remain at the Games until Sunday's closing ceremony.

The Duke couldn't be happier to have his wife by his side for the sporting event, which he founded in 2014 to give injured military personnel and veterans a sporting outlet.

© Instagram Meghan returned home to Archie and Lilibet

"In this moment of difficulty and division in many parts of the world, we gather here in Vancouver in a spirit of unity," he said at the opening ceremony.

"We represent 23 nations. Speak many different languages and reflect the full breadth of the world's religions and faiths."

"Beyond any differences, here at the Invictus Games, we are grounded in mutual respect, competing fiercely but believing in one another, supporting one another and rooting for one another," he continued.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Meghan was by Harry's side for the first five days of the Games

"Over the past decade, I've lost count of the times that we've heard you tell us that the Invictus Games "saved you." Respectfully, I disagree. Invictus didn't save you. You saved yourself."

Meghan was a pillar of support for Harry during the Games, with the mother of two joining her husband on stage during his speech. "To have my wife here supporting me is amazing. I love that she's by my side," he said. "It's such an important piece to this whole adventure."

Besides sharing some sweet kisses in the stands, Meghan and Harry also stopped by the Friends and Families Indigenous Craft and Museum Tour and met with the community at the Squamish Nation Language Nest.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The couple shared a sweet kiss at the opening ceremony

Harry shared that despite not joining them in Canada, his children were already learning about the Invictus Games and the power of sport and movement for mental health.

"Our kids are still so young, but Archie especially is asking those questions," he told People. "I'm constantly trying to make sure that I get it right in explaining what's happened to [the competitors] and what we do at Invictus to try to make their lives better and give them a chance to redefine themselves."

"And the power of sport," he added. "I'm hoping that my kids will take on every sport they want as well, because I think it's really important for all of us."

