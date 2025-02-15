Princess Anne 'in her element' after accident that affected her memory

Princess Anne has been inundated with public support after making a visit to Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA), the charity for which she has served 40 years as President.

In a joint post by the royal family's and the RDA's Instagram accounts, a video of her recent visit to the charity was shared.

WATCH: Princess Anne pays visit to Riding for the Disabled Association

The caption read: "Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) is committed to providing life-changing riding therapy for people of all ages."

"This year marks 40 years of The Princess Royal serving as President of the national RDA," it continued. "As part of her ongoing support, Her Royal Highness visited the Helen Atkin Group in Buxton, where she met volunteers and riders."

During her visit, the Princess Royal saw a riding display accompanied by music from the hit musical film The Greatest Showman, presented rosettes to both riders and horses, and awarded certificates commemorating volunteers for their long term of service.

Fans rushed to the comments to express their support for the former equestrian. One wrote: "In her element", while another commented: "So beautiful and very heart warming! Thank you for sharing this. So wonderful to see uplifting content like this. The Princess Royal is a gem."

Many comments praised Princess Anne's choice of charity, with fans leaving comments lauding the RDA itself. One read: "This fills me with so much joy. This is an incredible RDA group who played a big part in my son's earlier years. I'm smiling seeing so many familiar human and equine faces."

Princess Anne's intensive care stay

Just last week, the Princess Royal confirmed that she had been treated in the intensive care unit last summer, after sustaining head injuries and a concussion during a horse-related incident.

The 74-year-old returned to Southmead Hospital in Bristol on Thursday 6 February, where she thanked the medical crews who had been involved in her care.

© Getty Images Anne visited Southmead Hospital to thank staff for her care

The Princess Royal, who had previously commented that she remembered "nothing" from the accident, told the staff: "You've been filling in the blanks, which partly, from my perspective, is really useful to know what happened because I seriously don't have any idea and, sadly, I don't have huge memories of being in here either. I just know I was really well looked after so thank you."

She continued: "But whatever you did, it seemed to work… the recovery being relatively straightforward, thankfully. That isn't always true so I’m really grateful.

"I'm also grateful in a weird sort of way that I remember nothing because that has huge advantages you can just carry on," the royal concluded.

