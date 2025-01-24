Princess Anne finally reveals details of accident that left her with no memory

Princess Anne worried royal watchers last summer when she was hospitalised following an accident at home on the Gatcombe Estate.

The Princess Royal remained in hospital in Bristol for several days after the mishap while she recovered from a concussion.

It was widely believed that the 74-year-old had been involved in an accident with her horses, with her medical team reporting that her head injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

Princess Anne spoke about her accident for the first time

However, the Princess Royal finally commented on her accident today – and it isn't exactly what the public imagined.

The King’s sister explained she was on the way to see chickens on her Gatcombe Park estate when the accident happened but has no memory of what followed.

Asked if she remembered anything about her accident, the Princess Royal said: "No, nothing."

When asked whether the last thing she recalled was walking into a field, Anne said: "No, don't even remember that. I know where I thought I was going and that was to go to the chickens, nothing to do with horses."

She added that seeing the chickens was "my regular visit, I don't have any idea what I was doing in the field, because I never normally went that way."

Anne was injured at Gatcombe park

Lamenting on what the accident has taught her, the royal added: "It just reminds you, shows you – you never quite know, something (happens) and you might not recover."

On her good health, she added: "You're jolly lucky if you can continue to be more or less compos mentis and last summer I was very close to not being. Take each day as it comes, they say."

Princess Anne can't remember details of her accident

Thankfully, our hardest working royal said she hasn’t seen any lasting impact of the accident. When asked if she had any long-term damage, she joked: "Apparently not, at least I don't think so. As far as I know, nobody else thinks so – they haven't been honest enough to tell me yet. So far so good."

Of her good health, Anne added: "You are sharply reminded that every day is a bonus really."

This is likely especially true at present, as her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, is currently undergoing medical attention, which rendered him unable to join Princess Anne on her tour to South Africa.

Princess Anne's husband is recovering from an injury

He is reported to be suffering a torn ligament – also sustained on the family's Gatcombe Estate - which meant he could not fly out of the UK.

