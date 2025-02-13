Zara Tindall is the image of Princess Anne in incredible family photo

Zara Tindall couldn't be more like her headstrong mum, Princess Anne, if she tried.

Inheriting her equestrian talents, competitive spirit, and phenomenal sense of style, there is no denying she is definitely her mother's daughter.

© Getty Images Anne and Charles donned matching coats in the adorable moment

Something else the mother-daughter duo have in common is their close relationships with their elder brothers, King Charles and Peter Phillips, respectively.

In an unearthed family photo, Zara and Peter look remarkably similar to Anne and Charles in an adorable sibling moment from their childhood.

© Getty Images The sweet moment saw Peter tickle his smiling sister

The original image of Anne and Charles was taken back in September 1952 and shows a two-year-old Princess Royal donning a sweet duffle coat. Meanwhile, the then-three-year-old Prince Charles, also wearing an adorable duffle coat, was captured tickling his younger sister.

The precious image, showing the pair playing together, was taken at the royal Scottish residence, Balmoral.

The moment is uncanny!

In May 1984, Princess Anne's children, Zara and Peter, unintentionally recreated the moment in their own way.

At the time, Zara was three years old and sitting next to her seven-year-old brother, Peter, who tickled his little sister as she beamed with joy.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get Princess Anne also wore a forest green jumper

The sweet moment between the pair was captured as they rode in a carriage at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Much like Anne and Charles, Zara and Peter donned matching outfits, opting for cosy forest green jumpers with Royal Windsor Horse Trials logos on them.

In more photos from the day, Princess Anne also opted for the same sweatshirt, but in her chic way, she added a red neckerchief in the same cherry-red hue as the logo.

If one thing is for sure, it's that since the day the respective photos were taken, both sibling bonds have remained incredibly strong.

