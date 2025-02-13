Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara Tindall is the image of Princess Anne in incredible family photo
The equestrian, who is married to Mike Tindall, has inherited so many of her mother's qualities!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Zara Tindall couldn't be more like her headstrong mum, Princess Anne, if she tried.

Inheriting her equestrian talents, competitive spirit, and phenomenal sense of style, there is no denying she is definitely her mother's daughter.

Anne and Charles donned matching coats in the adorable moment © Getty Images
Something else the mother-daughter duo have in common is their close relationships with their elder brothers, King Charles and Peter Phillips, respectively.

In an unearthed family photo, Zara and Peter look remarkably similar to Anne and Charles in an adorable sibling moment from their childhood.

The sweet moment saw Peter tickle his smiling sister © Getty Images
The original image of Anne and Charles was taken back in September 1952 and shows a two-year-old Princess Royal donning a sweet duffle coat. Meanwhile, the then-three-year-old Prince Charles, also wearing an adorable duffle coat, was captured tickling his younger sister.

The precious image, showing the pair playing together, was taken at the royal Scottish residence, Balmoral.

A split image of Princess Anne, King Charles, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips
The moment is uncanny!

In May 1984, Princess Anne's children, Zara and Peter, unintentionally recreated the moment in their own way.

At the time, Zara was three years old and sitting next to her seven-year-old brother, Peter, who tickled his little sister as she beamed with joy.

Princess Anne also wore a forest green jumper © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get
The sweet moment between the pair was captured as they rode in a carriage at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. Much like Anne and Charles, Zara and Peter donned matching outfits, opting for cosy forest green jumpers with Royal Windsor Horse Trials logos on them.

WATCH: Princess Anne reveals daughter Zara’s secret sporting talent

In more photos from the day, Princess Anne also opted for the same sweatshirt, but in her chic way, she added a red neckerchief in the same cherry-red hue as the logo.

If one thing is for sure, it's that since the day the respective photos were taken, both sibling bonds have remained incredibly strong.

Keep scrolling for more sweet photos of Anne and Charles, and Zara and Peter…

1/4

Queen Elizabeth with her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and her children, Charles and Anne at Balmoral Castle in Scotland,© Getty Images

In 1952, Anne and Charles posed for a sweet photo with their parents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, poking their heads through a window at Balmoral.

2/4

Zara And Peter Phillips at Windsor Horse Trials in 1985© Getty Images

In 1985, the Windsor Horse Trials saw the pair mimicking each other's stance in the back of their family car.

3/4

Princess Anne and Prince Charles on the patio of the Royal Lodge in Windsor© Getty Images

In April 1954, Charles put his arm around his sister whilst the pair sat on the patio of the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

4/4

Zara Phillips, Peter Phillips And Prince Harry Playing On A Fire Engine At Sandringham. © Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

In 1988, Zara and Peter were pictured playing with their cousin, Prince Harry, the trio wearing firemen's helmets whilst aboard a fire engine at Sandringham.

