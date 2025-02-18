The real meaning of Meghan Markle's new logo and links to the late Queen

The Duchess of Sussex unveiled the new name for her business in a surprise announcement on Monday.

Meghan's forthcoming lifestyle brand, As Ever, replaces American Riviera Orchard, and its logo features some symbolic details – one of which could be a tribute to Prince Harry's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The blue and white logo shows a palm tree flanked by two hummingbirds surrounded by an eight-sided double-border.

Palm trees are often seen as an iconic part of the California landscape, particularly on the coast where Harry and Meghan reside.

The Duchess also mentioned in her interview with The Cut in 2022 that one of the first things she and Harry noticed when viewing what would become their Montecito home, were two palm trees in the centre of the garden.

"One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees," she told the magazine. "See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'"

The new website for the venture also features a picture of the Duchess and her three-year-old daughter Lilibet photographed from a distance, walking hand-in-hand across a sunny lawn with palm trees in the background.

The Duke also spoke about the connection between hummingbirds and his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in his memoir, Spare, released in January 2023.

He recalls how a hummingbird got into his house, shortly after he and Meghan returned to the US after attending the late Queen's state funeral in the UK.

"I had a devil of a time guiding it out, and the thought occurred that maybe we should start shutting the doors, despite those heavenly ocean breezes," Harry wrote. "Then a mate said: Could be a sign, you know? Some cultures see hummingbirds as spirits, he said. Visitors, as it were. Aztecs thought them reincarnated warriors. Spanish explorers called them 'resurrection birds.'"

© Netflix Prince Harry and son Archie watching hummingbirds in their garden

In Harry and Meghan's Netflix series released in 2022, the Duke and his son Archie are also seen watching hummingbirds in their garden.

"We won't get a chance to be this close to hummingbirds ever again," Harry tells his little boy.

An inquisitive Archie asks: "Why?"

Harry responds: "Because they're scared of humans. These guys, look at them!"

Meghan's new business

In a surprise video announcement on her Instagram account on Monday, the Duchess excitedly shared the new name for her business and the premise behind it.

"In two weeks, my show is coming out, which I'm so excited for, and also my business, which I think there's been a lot of curiosity about," Meghan told her followers.

"Last year, I had thought 'You know what, American Riviera that sounds like such a great name, it’s my neighbourhood, it's a nickname for Santa Barbara', but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge."

© Instagram Meghan sat in her Montecito garden to share the incredible news

She continued: "As Ever, essentially means as it's always been, and if you've followed me Since 2014 with the Tig, you know, I've always loved cooking and crafting and gardening.

"This is what I do, and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years but now I can."

The Duchess also subtly dropped a hint about her forthcoming brand, as she has signed off every Instagram post with "As ever, Meghan".

