Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet debuts flowing ginger mermaid hair in new picture

Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet appeared in a stunning new image for the former Suits star’s newly renamed brand, As Ever.

The beautiful snap is the very first released picture since Prince Harry’s wife announced she had rebranded from the original name of 'American Riviera Orchard'. In it, the raven-haired beauty can be seen running across an idyllic field with her three-year-old daughter.

Meghan and her daughter Lilibet ran across a field

The pair appeared to be wearing matching white, ethereal dresses and their hair flowed behind them as they picked up pace. How dreamy!

Lilibet Diana has the most wonderful red hair

Lilibet could give the fictional character of Ariel in The Little Mermaid a run for her money in the charming picture; her mane looked longer than ever and gorgeously ginger, just like her father’s.

Meghan’s rebrand

Meghan shared a video with fans on her Instagram account - which has amassed a huge 1.8 million followers since she returned to the social media platform in January - explaining: "The cat’s out of the bag! I’m shocked we’ve kept this a secret for so long.

Meghan updated fans with news on her brand

In two weeks my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for. And also my business, which I think there has been a lot of curiosity about."

Meghan, who was dressed in expertly styled jeans and a swish white linen shirt, continued: “Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name.' It’s my neighborhood; it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area. Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business. which was huge. So I thought about it, and I’ve been waiting for a moment to share a name that I had secured in 2022, and this is the moment, and it’s called As Ever.”

Looking fresh-faced and delighted with the news, the former Hollywood actress added; “As Ever essentially means as it’s always been, and if you’ve followed me since 2014 with The Tig, you know I’ve always loved cooking and crafting and gardening — this is what I do. And I haven’t been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can, so as things are starting to trickle out there, I wanted you to hear it from me first."

The first product Meghan adhered to when she first spoke of her brand in 2024 was jam, and the entrepreneur clarified that preserves were still part of it. She quipped: "Of course, there will be fruit preserves; I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam. But there are so many more products that I just love, and now it's time to share them with you. So I just can’t wait for you to see it. Thanks guys!"