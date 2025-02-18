Meghan Markle reveals she has been forced to change business name - shares new one in home video

Meghan Markle is showing no signs of slowing down in the lead-up to her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which is due to drop on March 4.

The Duchess shared a piece of incredible news via a pre-recorded Instagram video on Tuesday morning, revealing that along with the show, she will launch her new business, As Ever.

The brand, which she created in partnership with Netflix, will continue to sell her American Riviera fruit preserves, along with a slew of other products that are yet to be revealed.

WATCH: Meghan Markle shares rare glimpse into Montecito garden as she shares major life update

Meghan shared the news while sitting in her Montecito garden amongst the plants, with her dog exploring nearby and a line of fruit trees in the background.

"Cat's out of the bag…I'm shocked we've kept this a secret for so long," she began as she spoke directly to the camera.

She wore her brunette hair pulled back into a loose bun and donned a white linen shirt and jeans for a foray into her famous garden.

© Instagram Meghan sat in her Montecito garden to share the incredible news

"In two weeks, my show's coming out, which I'm so excited for," she continued. "And also, my business — which I think there's been a lot of curiosity about."

"Last year, I thought, you know, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name — it's my neighbourhood, it's a nickname for Santa Barbara — but it limited me to things that were manufactured and grown in this area."

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business — which was huge."

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan's new show is set to drop on March 4

The mother of two went on to reveal that she first secured the 'As Ever' business name in 2022, and had been sitting on it for a long time.

"This is what I do, and I haven't been able to share it with you in the same way for the past few years, but now I can."

She then took to the caption to further explain her exciting new endeavour.

© Getty Meghan's new lifestyle brand will be named 'As Ever'

"I'm thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into," she wrote.

"'As ever' means 'as it's always been' or some even say 'in the same way as always'. If you've followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you'll know this couldn’t be truer for me."

She continued: "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday. I will keep sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can't wait for you to get your hands on everything we've been creating. Sending lots of love…"

© Instagram Abigail Spencer showed off Meghan Markle's jam on her Instagram

She signed off on the major life update with one simple phrase: "As ever, Meghan."

Meghan's American Riviera line was established in 2024 and the 43-year-old teased its release by giving her close friends a taste of the brand's preserves.

This announcement comes two weeks before the release of her lifestyle show, which will welcome several high-profile guests and friends of the Duchess, including actress Mindy Kaling, Meghan's Suits co-star Abigail Spencer, and of course, Prince Harry.

