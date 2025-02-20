Chelsy Davy's disappointing news as she's forced to make difficult decision

Chelsy Davy's love affair with Prince Harry began in South Africa, where the former couple bonded over their passion for the continent.

The Zimbabwean businesswoman used her knowledge of Africa to set up her own bespoke travel company, Aya Luxury Travel, in 2020.

But sadly five years down the line, Chelsy, 39, has called time on the business and applied to have the firm stuck off and dissolved, according to documents filed to Companies House.

The Daily Mail's Richard Eden reports that the company's debts had risen to £91,000 by the end of 2021. Just under £22,000 of that debt remained by the end of October 2023.

Instead, it seems that Chelsy will concentrate on her jewellery line, Aya, which she launched in 2016.

© Getty Images Chelsy at the launch of her jewellery collection, AYA, in 2016

In an interview with Tatler in April 2020, the City lawyer turned gemologist spoke about expanding her business to include travel, saying: "It's an organic progression from the jewellery. Africa is where I'm from, where my family is from; it's my heritage and I’ve always been interested in tourism and conservation."

She added that she was very knowledgeable about parts of Zambia and Cape Town and wanted to be able to curate incredible trips for people, tailored to their needs.

Chelsy brought on Brigitte Walsh as a partner, who is renowned for delivering impeccable safaris.

© Getty Chelsy, pictured in 2016, was previously a lawyer at Allen & Overy

But she admitted in an interview with Spear's in October 2020 that the "travel hasn't gone swimmingly so far" having launched Aya Luxury Travel a week before the COVID-19 lockdown.

She added at the time: "A lot of people are booking for next year. I've got the most amazing partner [Brigitte] who's been in the industry for 25 years, and she's got the knowledge and expertise, and the passion, which we both share for Africa."

In September 2024, Chelsy unveiled her newest jewellery collection, while also revealing that she had welcomed her second child, Chloe, with her new line named after her baby girl.

Aya Jewels uses ethically-sourced gemstones in its collection, and Chelsy studied gemology from the Gemological Institute of America.

The businesswoman dated Prince Harry from 2004 to 2011, with their split thought to be down to media intrusion into their private life.

© Getty Chelsy and Harry met during the prince's gap year in Africa

Chelsy went on to marry hotelier Sam Cutmore-Scott, welcoming a son, Leo, born in 2022, and their daughter, Chloe, last year.

Meanwhile, Harry has been married to former American actress, Meghan Markle, since 2018, with Chelsy among the guests at the royal wedding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reside in Montecito with their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three.

