Chelsy Davy makes unexpected confession with incredibly rare personal photo

After being thrust into public life as the girlfriend of Prince Harry back in 2004, Chelsy Davy has continued to be beloved by fans since parting ways with the now Duke of Sussex in 2011.

Since then, the blonde bombshell has gone on to create a successful jewellery business, welcome two beautiful children, and marry the man of her dreams, Sam Cutmore-Scott. Whilst the 39-year-old doesn't often share photos on social media, on Saturday she shared a glowing glimpse into life as a business owner with a candid photo on Instagram.

© Instagram Chelsy shared gorgeous photos basking in the sunshine

Sharing a gorgeous photo of herself donning pieces from her jewellery brand Aya Africa, she penned: "Hats off to models…. this [expletive] is hard. Attempting to model the new Aya Essentials collection. Link in bio for better pics."

Despite her self-deprecation, Chelsy looked beautiful, her blonde tresses blowing behind her as she smiled for the camera.

© Instagram The mother-of-two was simply glowing

A second image saw the mother-of-one look candidly at the lens, her wild locks tamed. In the photos, Chelsy wore a cream lace vest, with an incredible sunset forming the picture-perfect background.

Judging by the brilliant blue skies, it appears as though the images were taken in a sunnier location, likely Cape Town, where Chelsy and her family reportedly split their time with Chiswick in West London.

© Instragram Chelsy revealed in September that she secretly welcomed her second daughter

Back in September, after a two-year hiatus from social media, Chelsy thrust herself back into life online with a touching update, announcing she had welcomed a daughter named Chloe, whom she has named her latest jewellery collection after.

Captioning a photo of herself and her baby girl, she penned: "POV: it’s been three years and two babies since your last new collection, but you’re mega-excited to be back in the game. Introducing the Chloe Collection, named after my baby girl. Hope you love it as much as I do x."

The featured image showed Chelsy beaming in a white T-shirt and jeans, with a second photo of her walking with her baby girl. Chelsy and her husband Sam were already the doting parents of their son, Leo, whom they welcomed in January 2022.