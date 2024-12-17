Prince Harry and Prince William's close bond in special Christmas photo

Prior to turbulent times, Prince Harry and Prince William would steal the show during their annual Christmas walkabout at Sandringham.

The brother duo would be seen stepping out alongside their parents, King Charles and Princess Diana, as well as their cousins, including Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, and their royal aunts and uncles.

WATCH: Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry arrive for Heads Together Christmas party

Whilst the pair haven't spent the day together since Harry and Meghan gave up their royal roles and left the UK back in 2020, Harry and William shared many wonderful Christmas moments together.

One particularly adorable snap saw Harry and William in 1996 admiring the gifts they were given by members of the public. Fifteen-year-old William was showing his 12-year-old brother the large golden Toblerone he had received.

© Tim Graham Photo Library via Get William showed his brother the large chocolate he was given

The large chocolate was adorned with the words: "Ho ho ho" in red lettering. Meanwhile, Harry was carrying a festive gold gift bag covered in red Christmas trees.

Join HELLO! as we take a look back at the brother duo’s sweetest sibling moments during their annual Sandringham walkabout...

1/ 5 © News UK Ltd/Shutterstock In 1991, Harry and William were pictured looking incredibly smart, suited and booted alongside their mother, Princess Diana, who looked fabulous wearing a bright purple and green ensemble with a matching hat.



2/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images That same year, the brothers were pictured smiling as they watched the Queen Mother being presented with a bouquet of flowers – just adorable!



3/ 5 © AFP via Getty Images In 2009, Harry and William were seen in fits of laughter with their cousin Zara whilst outside St Mary's Church. Zara, who always turned out an incredible Christmas Day outfit, looked gorgeous wearing a brilliant blue coat and a stylish black beret.



4/ 5 © Getty Images That same year, the trio were captured in another sweet moment. Both Harry and William were arm in arm with their equestrian cousin, all beaming at each other.



5/ 5 © PA Images via Getty Images In 2013, Harry and William were caught sharing a knowing look during their annual walkabout. The pair were pictured up close, laughing at each other in a wonderfully candid moment.



ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. COMING UP... Quiz of the year

The most extravagant royal Christmas ever JOIN THE CLUB