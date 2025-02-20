Meghan Markle's family member makes cameo in new garden photo

The Duchess of Sussex revealed the launch date for her new venture as she shared her first post on the brand's official Instagram account.

Meghan announced on Monday that her forthcoming business will be called As Ever and its debut Instagram photo features a much beloved family member.

The shot shows the Duchess drizzling honey onto a plate of croissants, alongside jars of jam and bowls of fruit laid out on a table in Meghan's garden at her Montecito home.

Keeping a close eye on proceedings is the Sussexes' pet beagle, Mamma Mia, who can be spotted by Meghan's side as she prepares breakfast.

Prince Harry and Meghan adopted the pooch from the Beagle Freedom Project in California in 2022.

The couple and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, also share their home with a Black Labrador called Pula.

© Instagram Archie walking Guy with Pula in front of Harry

Sadly, Meghan's rescue pup, Guy, whom she adopted from a rescue centre in Canada in 2015, died over Christmas.

In a heartfelt social media video montage, the devastated Duchess paid tribute to the "best guy any girl could have asked for".

WATCH: Meghan Markle 'devastated' following death of rescue dog Guy

Guy was by Meghan's side for some of her biggest life moments, including her acting role on Suits, her engagement and marriage to Harry, and the birth of her children.

© Instagram Meghan adopted Guy in 2015

Speaking about the health difficulties her dog faced in his latter years, the Duchess said: "He endured a terrible accident shortly before I moved to the UK which had him undergoing surgeries for several months and unable to leave the clinic. Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it. H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end.

"I will always be grateful to Noel and his team, the team at Queen West Animal Hospital in TO, our vets now, and my friends and community: Thank you for loving him so."

© Netflix Meghan's late dog Guy will feature in the new Netflix series

Meghan also confirmed that Guy will feature in her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which is set to air on the streaming giant on 4 March.

The series was originally meant to drop in January but was postponed amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

© Instagram Meghan announced her new venture, As Ever, on Monday

The Duchess also revealed in her announcement that Netflix has become a partner for her new venture, As Ever.

She said: "In two weeks, my show is coming out, which I’m so excited for, and also my business, which I think there’s been a lot of curiosity about.

WATCH: Meghan makes exciting announcement about lifestyle brand

"Last year, I had thought 'You know what, American Riviera that sounds like such a great name, it’s my neighbourhood, it’s a nickname for Santa Barbara', but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business, which was huge."

WATCH: Inside Meghan's support for Prince Harry at Invictus Games