King Charles' one-word reply to Invictus Games remark during new outing revealed

The King hailed one of Prince Harry's former Invictus Games colleagues as "remarkable" during a visit to the Imperial College London's Centre for Injury Studies on Wednesday.

The monarch, 76, viewed the centre's cutting-edge virtual reality biofeedback technology – demonstrated by former Army captain and parasport athlete David Henson – which enhances rehabilitation following limb loss.

As the pair shared a warm greeting, talk soon turned to the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded in 2014. Watch below...

WATCH: King Charles reunites with Prince Harry's friend

"Are you still taking part in games and sports?" the King asked.

"So I'm a touch too old, I think," Mr Henson joked. "I did the Invictus Games in 2014 and 2016, Paralympics in 2016 and I stayed one of the trustees of the Invictus Games until the end of 2023 - so I've certainly been involved with it. I'm back in the defence industry now."

"Fantastic," Charles replied.

© Getty The King and David shared a sweet exchange

It comes after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the first winter Invictus Games Vancouver and Whistler in Canada last week.

Harry has shared a long friendship with Mr Henson, who was even invited to the royal wedding in 2018.

© Getty David celebrating with Harry after winning gold in the 200m Men Ambulant IT2 final at the Games in 2014

Mr Henson's daughter Emily, then two, also stole the show at the Games in Toronto in 2017, when she cheekily stole Harry's popcorn as they watched the Sitting Volleyball Finals.

Cameras captured the Duke's hilarious reaction as he pretended to take the snack away from the toddler before entertaining her with a series of funny faces.

© Getty Harry's hilarious interaction with David's daughter Emily at the Toronto Games

Harry first met Mr Henson at the Warrior Games in the US – a tournament which later inspired him to launch the Invictus Games for injured and sick servicemen and women.

The former Army officer was chosen as Team UK's captain for the inaugural Games in London in 2014, posing for a photograph with Harry, then Prince Charles and Prince William, at the opening ceremony.

© Getty Images David Henson with Charles, William and Harry at Invictus Games opening ceremony

Invictus Games: a quick guide © Getty Images for Invictus Games What is it? A multisport international event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel, both current and former, which aims to aid recovery and adaptation to a new way of life. Who founded it? Prince Harry founded the event, inspired by the rehabilitative impact of the Warrior Games in the US When did it start? The biannual event was first held in London in 2014 and five more editions followed: Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, Sydney 2018, The Hague 2020 and Dusseldorf 2023. Where and when is the 2025 event being held? Whistler and Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, 8–16th February. How many people are competing this year? Around 550 serving and forming serving military personnel from up to 25 nations. Which sports are played? The core sports are swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, indoor rowing, and sitting volleyball, but the 2025 edition features winter adaptive sports for the first time including alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling. How can you watch? The Invictus Games will be broadcast live from the organization's official website and YouTube channel. It will also be available on ITVX in the UK and TSN in Canada.

As Mr Henson demonstrated his "robotic legs," explaining to Charles that one leg was amputated above the knee, and one through the knee - so it took a while to get the prosthetics to the correct position.

The King then enquired after his wife and three children, and told him: "You are a great example to us all."

© Getty Images David Henson during a demonstration of his prosthetics

Imperial College London's Centre for Injury Studies is also helping to develop technology that will protect soldiers on the battlefield, working in partnership with Unbroken, Ukraine's National Rehabilitation Centre and developing prosthetic limbs and the essential rehab for military and civilians injured by munitions.

When Charles held a video call with Dr Hnat Herych, chief of general surgery at Unbroken, he told the monarch: "Your Majesty, on behalf of my colleagues and my country I wish to express by deepest gratitude for the United Kingdom’s unwavering support for Ukraine, in these turbulent times.

"Britain has not only remained our steadfast ally but has also demonstrated true global leadership in defending Ukraine and standing up for freedom.

"The commitment of Your Majesty and the British people has been invaluable to us and we…hope for Europe's support in these critical times."

LISTEN: Inside Meghan's support for Harry at Invictus Games