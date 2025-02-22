James Middleton shares special photo featuring beloved family member

James Middleton couldn't be more besotted with his four-legged family members if he tried.

On Thursday, the dad-of-one took to Instagram with an adorable photo featuring one of his adored pups. Whilst it hasn't been confirmed which of James' raven-haired dogs is in the image, the pooch bears a striking resemblance to Ella, his beloved rescue dog, who passed away in 2023.

Captioning the photo, James penned: "Today is Love Your Pet Day? EVERY DAY is Love Your Pet Day! Drop a [paw emoji] in the comments if you agree [blue love heart emoji] #LoveYourPetDay #DogsDeserveLove #dogsofinstagram #spanielsofinstagram."

The photo showed the dog looking up lovingly at James, who mirrored a similar expression back.

Whilst it is likely the photo features Ella, James is also the proud owner of fellow raven-haired cocker spaniels Zulu, Luna, and Inka, who resemble the dog in the photograph.

© James Middleton/ Instagram James, Alizee and their dogs

Whilst his other pooch, Nala—Ella's granddaughter—is a chocolate brown hue, his remaining dogs, Mabel and Isla, are different breeds.

Ella meant an awful lot to James, who previously revealed she helped him through his battle with depression.

The sweet snap sparked a slew of kind messages from fans who were delighted by the photograph, leaving countless heart emojis.

© Instagram James and Ella captured in a beautiful black and white photo

One jested: "@ella.co Who on earth dreamt this up?! [Laughing face emoji]. Absolutely—if you love your pet, you do so every second of every day!"

To which James replied: "I can just imagine a dog somewhere felt left out on Valentine's Day and devised an alternative holiday a week later [laughing face emoji]."

The adorable photo came just days after James shared the most beautiful photos of his dogs with his one-year-old son, Inigo.

The baby, who sported never-before-seen ice-blonde hair, was photographed at James' home in Berkshire, where he lives with his wife, Alizée.

The first image showed a newborn Inigo holding onto one of Mabel or Isla's paws. The second saw him with his arms around his family pooch, facing away from the camera, showing off his gorgeous blonde locks. In the background, a roaring fire.

Alongside the image, James penned: "How it started… Valentine's 2024 How it’s going… Valentine's 2025 Pure Love," [red love heart emoji].

James and Alizée welcomed their baby boy in October 2023. Talking exclusively to HELLO!, James said of becoming a father: "No matter how much people say to you about how wonderful it is, or how it will change your life, nothing can ever prepare you for that experience of seeing a little baby that's yours arrive. It unlocks something in your heart that you didn't know was there."