James Middleton shares emotional post ahead of big milestone: 'I had tears in my eyes'

Princess Kate's brother James Middleton has shared a poignant post about his beloved therapy dog, Ella.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the dad-of-one, 37, uploaded a string of snapshots from a recent press event for his upcoming book called Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

© Instagram James is releasing his memoir in September

In his caption, James spoke candidly about the backstory behind his book's cover image, explaining how the poignant photograph was taken on one of their last walks together.

"For fifteen years Ella carried me over the obstacles life threw at me…but in our last moments together I carried her," he wrote.

"This photo means so much to me and I’ve chosen it to be the front cover of my upcoming book. It was taken by my wife Alizee on one of our last walks together."

He continued: "I had tears in my eyes as I knew she was getting weaker by the day. But we enjoyed every last moment we could together.

"It was wonderful to release the cover @goodwoofdogs and really touched by how many of you came to hear me talk about the book and coping with the loss of a dog."

James lost his Cocker Spaniel back in January 2023. Ella had been by James' side for 15 years, and was a canine companion he credited with saving his life when he was facing battles with depression.

Announcing the sad news of Ella's death, James said on Instagram: "I’m just about holding it together to write this, and despite the fact I knew this day was coming, it doesn’t make it any easier."

© Instagram James and his wife Alizee own several pet pooches

The entrepreneur then paid tribute to his wife, writing: "Alizee and the dogs will take good care of me."

It's been a busy period for Princess Kate's brother! Back in October last year, James and his wife welcomed a baby boy called Inigo. The couple shared their joyous baby news on Instagram, sharing an adorable carousel of images including a snapshot of their newborn holding a tiny photo of Ella.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: James Middleton shares incredible video from first family ski trip

In his caption, he wrote: "We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn't for her he wouldn’t be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…"

Meanwhile, on 26 September, James's memoir will hit the shelves. It will reveal how James, as a child, "wanted nothing more than a dog of his own" and how his pleas for a pup were answered via handwritten letters to his parents, Michael and Carole Middleton.

The synopsis in part reads: "Meet Ella traces the extraordinary bond between James and his beloved first pup, Ella. From their enchanting introduction when James was just twenty, to attending royal weddings and being guests at Highgrove and Sandringham, their journey is marked by love, loyalty, and unexpected twists of fate."



James and Alizee's relationship

Kate's younger brother tied the knot with French financial analyst Alizee on 11 September 2021 in Bormes-les-Mimosas, France.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2021

James revealed in a piece for The Telegraph in March 2021 that he had his late dog Ella to thank for him meeting his future wife at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea in 2018.

He wrote: "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself over to the water bowl across the terrace.

© Instagram James and Alizee welcomed a son in October last year

"However, she made a beeline for Alizée. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologise and bring Ella back," he explained. "But Alizée thought I was the waiter and ordered her drink while continuing to stroke Ella, who at this point was on her back lapping up the attention.

"Little did I know, but I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella. If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."