James Middleton shares new photos of his baby boy showing his vibrant blonde hair

James Middleton delighted fans with a heartwarming update on his baby son, Inigo, to mark Valentine's Day.

Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old entrepreneur shared two touching photos comparing Valentine's Day 2024 with this year’s celebration. The first image showed his son as a newborn, holding onto one of the family dog’s paws. The second, taken one year later, captured the little boy cuddling the same dog - this time with a full head of blonde hair.

James captioned the post: “How it started… Valentine’s 2024. How it’s going… Valentine’s 2025. Pure love.”

Fans react to James' sweet family moment

The adorable snapshots quickly caught the attention of James’ followers, who flooded the comments section with love.

One fan wrote: “Thank you for sharing this!” Another added: “Best friends.” A third gushed: “Cuteness overload x2!!!!”

James' social media is filled with glimpses of his life as a devoted father and dog lover. His six beloved dogs - Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala, and Isla - often make appearances, and his latest post proved just how close they are to little Inigo.

James shares rare glimpse of his son

This sweet Valentine’s update comes after James offered a previous glimpse of Inigo during his exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine back in September of last year.

Sharing an image of magazines spread across a table, James subtly included his son's tiny hand resting on one of them. In the caption, he hinted at hopes for an expanding family, writing: “So, more dogs, more children? ‘Yes – the pitter-patter of two or four feet,’ he says, smiling. ‘But who knows which will come first?’”

James, who welcomed Inigo with his wife Alizée Thevenet in October 2023, has spoken openly about his love for fatherhood. He previously described his journey into parenthood as “the most wonderful experience,” while balancing his life with his six dogs.

James' tribute to his beloved therapy dog, Ella

© Getty James Middleton attending his book launch "Meet Ella" at Taschen Store on Chelsea Dog Day 2024

Alongside celebrating his growing family, James has also been honouring the legacy of his late therapy dog, Ella.

In his HELLO! interview, he spoke about his new book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, and his new role as an ambassador for Dogs Trust. The book tells the story of how Ella supported him during his battle with depression.

Reflecting on how dogs provide comfort in difficult times, James suggested they may be helping his sister, the Princess of Wales, during her recovery from cancer.

“I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something. So, I’m certain that for them, Orla [Catherine’s dog] is doing her job in supporting her family.”

James has bred six litters of puppies, including Lupo—who was given to Catherine in 2011 as a gift and became one of the most well-known royal pets. Lupo sadly passed away in 2020, but his relative Orla now plays a special role in the Princess of Wales’ household.

A close-knit family

© Instagram James and his family enjoyed some time in the mountains

James has always spoken about the strong bond he shares with his sisters, Catherine and Pippa Middleton, and their families.

He explained that they are supporting one another through life’s challenges, adding: “We are certainly a close family that goes through things together. That was the experience I had during my challenges, and I certainly feel like it’s something that her [Catherine’s] family and our family are doing too.”

James Middleton’s latest Valentine’s Day post has only further cemented the joy he finds in both family and his lifelong love for dogs -something his followers clearly adore seeing.