James Middleton shares sweet message after new image of sister Kate is released on 43rd birthday

James Middleton was among the many to react after Prince William publicly praised the Princess of Wales on her 43rd birthday as the "most incredible wife and mother".

In a rare move, Prince William issued a heartfelt written message on social media after a turbulent past year which saw Kate diagnosed with cancer. He made a public declaration of his and their children's love for Kate, telling her, "We love you" in the message signed "W".

© Matt Porteous Princess Kate stuns in jeans and a white shirt in new portrait released on 43rd birthday

It was accompanied by a new, unseen black and white picture of Kate taken by Matt Porteous, in Windsor, last summer, showing the Princess looking relaxed and smiling with her hands in her jean pockets and wearing a gingham scarf.

In response, doting brother James added a birthday and heart emojis underneath the comments section of the post.

"To the most incredible wife and mother," Prince William wrote in his message. "The strength you've shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W."

© Getty Images James Middleton seen with his family at Kate's carol concert in December

Birthday girl Kate is celebrating quietly at home in Windsor with William, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis spending the day at school before a family celebration in the evening.

Kate has endured a challenging past 12 months which saw her undergo abdominal surgery, be diagnosed with cancer and face chemotherapy treatment.

Next week marks a year since the Princess was admitted to hospital for an operation on 16 January, just seven days after her 42nd birthday.

Prince William, 42, recently described 2024 as a "brutal" and probably "the hardest year" of his life, with his father, the King, also diagnosed with cancer.

Meanwhile, the royal family also sent its birthday wishes to Kate on the monarchy's official social media account. The post read: "Happy Birthday to The Princess of Wales!" followed by a birthday cake emoji.

It was accompanied by a photo of Kate smiling as she collected bouquets of flowers from well-wishers while attending church in Sandringham on Christmas Day.