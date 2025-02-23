Princess Estelle is all smiles in new portrait shared to mark 13th birthday

The Swedish royal family had reason to celebrate at the weekend! On Sunday 23 February, Crown Princess Victoria's daughter, Princess Estelle, marked her 13th birthday.

In honour of the special occasion, the Swedish royals released a striking new portrait showing Estelle posing in front of a spectacular bouquet bursting with pops of lime green, pink roses and peachy-hued flowers.

© Kate Gabor/The Royal Court of Sweden Princess Estelle turned 13 on 23 February

The 13-year-old was all smiles, perched on an opulent padded chair and with her arms resting in her lap. She wore a sophisticated dove grey knitted jumper complete with cropped sleeves and a matching grey skirt.

© Getty Images Princess Estelle of Sweden attends The Crown Princess' Name Day 2024 at The Royal Palace

Estelle styled her blonde locks in gentle waves and accessorised with a pair of heart stud earrings, a heart locket and a beautiful pearl bracelet.

Captioning the picture, the Swedish royal family's social media team wrote: "Happy 13th birthday, Princess Estelle!" before tagging the photographer, Kate Gabor.

Royal fans quickly flocked to the comments section to share their well-wishes. One penned: "Warmest birthday wishes Princess Estelle," while a second remarked: "Very beautiful portrait! Happy Birthday," and a third chimed in: "13… wow times flies! Happy birthday Princess Estelle."

© Getty Images Victoria and Daniel with their two children Pincess Estelle and Prince Oscar

Princess Estelle of Sweden, Duchess of Östergötland was born on 23 February 2012 in Solna, Stockholm.

She is second in the line of succession to the Swedish throne after her mother, Crown Princess Victoria, meaning that she will one day be queen.

Victoria shares Estelle, as well as a son called Prince Oscar, with her husband Prince Daniel. The couple wed on 19 June 2010 at Stockholm Cathedral. Their nuptials were attended by the bride and groom's family, as well as a number of royals from around the world, including Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.

© Getty Images Crown Princess Victoria wed Daniel in 2010

Family baby joy

Earlier this year, Victoria's brother, Prince Carl Phillip, welcomed a daughter called Princess Ines with his wife Princess Sofia.

Sharing their joyous news with the world, the proud parents released two images on their Instagram account, as they thanked the public for their well-wishes.

© Instagram / @prinsparet Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip welcomed a daughter called Ines

The first sepia-toned snap showed the couple's three sons, Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three, lovingly looking at their new baby sister. A second picture, meanwhile, showed Prince Julian planting a kiss on his baby sister's head.

"It turned out to be a perfect little quartet," Carl Philip and Sofia wrote in their caption, before adding: "Big and warm thanks for all the nice congratulations to our little Ines."

