Crown Princess Victoria enjoys secret sun-soaked Easter holiday with Prince Daniel and their kids

While King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia enjoyed a snow-covered break in Jämtland County, Sweden's future queen Crown Princess Victoria reportedly flew under the radar to a Spanish island with her family.

The royal, 46, and her husband, Prince Daniel, 50, and their two children, Princess Estelle, 12, and Prince Oscar, eight, spent the Easter break in Palma, Mallorca.

According to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA! the family-of-four had lunch at the Mar de Nudos restaurant on Monday. The open-air venue, overlooking the marina, offers a fusion of Mediterranean and Japanese dishes.

Victoria and Daniel are set to return to their royal duties on Monday 8 April when they will attend a diplomatic reception with the king and queen.

Their children, who attend Campus Manilla on Royal Djurgården in Stockholm, usually appear with their parents at major royal events throughout the year.

Estelle and Oscar joined Victoria and Daniel on the Crown Princess' name day at the Royal Palace on 12 March.

Proud mum Victoria was seen putting her arm around her daughter Estelle during one sweet moment as the family watched the ceremony in the palace courtyard.

© Patrick van Katwijk Victoria and Daniel with their children, Estelle and Oscar, on the Crown Princess' name day

Like Crown Princes Victoria, Estelle is a future queen of Sweden and she is the first female in Swedish history to be born with a right to inherit the crown that cannot be superseded by the birth of a male heir, as well as the first person in Swedish history to be born of a female heir apparent.

© Getty Prince Carl Philip was heir to the throne for seven months

Victoria's younger brother, Prince Carl Philip was heir to the throne for seven months until 1 January 1980 when the law of on order of succession came into effect. Crown Princess Victoria was two years old at the time and as the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, she became heir apparent.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Future kings and queens

There has been much change around the Swedish monarchy in recent years with King Carl XVI Gustaf stripped five of his grandchildren of their royal titles to strictly associate Swedish royalty to the office of the head of state.

© Getty Princess Estelle is second in line to the throne behind her mother

As of November 2019, Princess Madeleine's children Leonore, Nicolas and Adrienne, and Prince Carl Philip's sons, Alexander and Gabriel are no longer styled His/Her Royal Highness.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's third son, Prince Julian, was born in 2021 without royal status

LISTEN: Inside King Charles' private lunch with Princess Kate