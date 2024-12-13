Princess Estelle of Sweden, 12, looks so grown up with long hair in new photo

It is a rarity that Princess Estelle of Sweden is seen out with her royal parents, making Friday an even more special day as the royal household shared a new photo of the young royal.
Estelle, 12, was seen in a photo captured by her mother Crown Princess Victoria wearing a white robe-style dress and leafy candle-adorned garland on her head ahead of a performance by students of Musikskolan Lilla Akademien, a music school based in Stockholm.
In the photo, Estelle wore her hair down highlighting its honey tone, and held a basket of sweet treats.
Princess Estelle's outings
The last time the young Princess was seen with her parents on a public engagement was in September when she joined her mother, the future Queen of Sweden, to attend the Para Judo competition on day nine of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Champs-de-Mars Arena.
The royal mother-daughter duo cheered on the Swedish team in apt yellow T-shirts. Estelle also joined her mother on a couple of engagements over the summer.
In May, the royal tween was spotted at the inauguration of the sculpture by Giuseppe Penone in Princess Estelle's sculpture garden at Kungliga Djurgården in Stockholm.
The Duchess of Östergötland looked so sweet in a floral shirt dress with a floaty skirt from byTiMo. It was teamed with an understated pair of Zara espadrilles, as well as the 'Single Love Faceted Earrings' from Maria Nilsdotter and the 'Spinning World Freshwater Pearl Necklace' from the same brand.
She looked the double of her mother who also wore a floral dress with a belted waist - the the By Malina 'Nia Midi Dress in Blue'.
Just days later, Estelle and Victoria joined Prince Daniel and Prince Oscar, eight, to celebrate The National Day of Sweden.
Both royals wore traditional Swedish dress - the Sverigedräkten - which was developed in the early 20th century.
DISCOVER: Princess Estelle is the image of her mother Crown Princess Victoria on the ski slopes
The layered dress retains some elements of Folkdräkt, a medieval folk costume, including the white blouse.