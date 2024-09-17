Royal daughters who've borrowed their mothers' glam dresses: Lady Louise Windsor, Charlotte Casiraghi & more

It's always a blessing when you can leaf through your mother's wardrobe and select a stylish garment to borrow (or temporarily steal).

And it turns out royal daughters are no different! Over the years, the likes of Lady Louise Windsor, Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Princess Estelle of Sweden have raided their mothers' wardrobes whilst on the hunt for a glamorous frock.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet the future Kings and Queens

Keep scrolling to discover some of their best copycat looks below…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter Lady Louise has frequently delved into her stylish mother Sophie's wardrobe, opting to borrow several of her dresses and flamboyant hats. In 2022, the university student dazzled royal crowds when she dipped into the archives and rocked her mother's stunning navy and violet sleeveless dress designed by royal-approved designer, Peter Pilotto. Sophie first wore the funky dress back in 2015 when she attended the Chelsea Flower Show.

2/ 7 © Getty Images Princess Alexia of the Netherlands Princess Alexia of The Netherlands recycled her mother Queen Maxima’s scarlet gown on Tuesday as she made a glittering appearance on the balcony of Palace Noordeinde at the end of Prinsjesdag in The Hague. Queen Maxima wore the vibrant dress for the first time back in 2002 for another Prinsjesdag. She wore the dress for a second time in 2003 at a state dinner.



3/ 7 © Getty Images Princess Alexandra of Hanover Monegasque royal Princess Alexandra of Hanover is the only daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco and her estranged husband, Prince Ernst August of Hanover. The 25-year-old descends from a long list of glamorous royals including her fashion icon grandmother, Grace Kelly. In recent years, the Austria-born royal has cemented her status as a budding It-Girl with sartorial prowess to boot. Aside from her enviable wardrobe teeming with designer pieces, she's also a regular in the FROW rubbing shoulders with the great and good of the fashion world. While Princess Alexandra has established her own sense of style, she's previously admitted to borrowing items from her mother's chic wardrobe. "I take a lot of things from my mother's closet. I don't know if she's as happy as I am with that," she told HOLA! in 2020. And earlier this year, she was spotted wearing her mother's black dress from Chanel as she attended their spring/summer 2024 couture show. Princess Caroline previously wore the frock in 1990, and three years later in 1993.



4/ 7 © Getty Images,Shutterstock Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden sparkled in December 2018 when she wore her mother's vintage Nina Ricci ball gown at the Nobel Prize Ceremony. The strapless dress, complete with a voluminous silver skirt, a pink bodice and a moss green sash, was originally worn by Victoria's mother, Queen Silvia, back in 1995.



5/ 7 © Getty Images Queen Maxima of the Netherlands In May 2014, Queen Maxima was a vision in emerald-green as she stepped out to attend the Freedom Concert. It was a case of déjà vu, with Maxima's dress previously making an appearance on her mother, Queen Beatrix, back in 1981.



6/ 7 © Getty Images Charlotte Casiraghi Princess Caroline of Monaco's perennially stylish daughter Charlotte Casiraghi oozed elegance at the Rose Ball in 2017 as she stepped out wearing a sheer vintage black dress adorned with swirling floral motifs. The stunning Chanel frock once belonged to her mother Princess Caroline who previously donned the dress on several occasions including at the Monaco National Day in 1996.

7/ 7 © Getty Images,Shutterstock Princess Estelle of Sweden Princess Estelle of Sweden raided her mother Crown Princess Victoria's wardrobe in 2023 as she stepped out to attend the Jubilee performance of the Royal Opera at Drottningholm Palace. The striking tulle dress in apple green hailed from H&M's autumn/winter 2020 Conscious collection and was previously worn by Victoria during an official visit to Amsterdam in 2022.