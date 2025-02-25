Prince Archie's American accent is so sweet in five-word remark to mum Meghan Markle

Prince Archie made a rather subtle appearance in his mum, Meghan Markle's, latest update on Instagram.

On Monday, the mother-of-two shared an adorable video that appeared to not only feature her eldest son but also his adorable American accent. In the clip, which you can see below, it seems as though the five-year-old offers to help his mum water the plants in their sprawling, almost-eight-acre family garden in Montecito.

WATCH: Prince Archie's adorable American accent in rare home video

Archie is heard saying: "...only if you want me," in his unmistakable Californian twang before taking the hose from his mother and giving the verdant plants a good drink.

The video also showed off the array of other brilliantly plush plants featured in the Sussex garden, which is complete with its own orchard.

Showing off the home-grown fruits that have started to appear, Meghan said: "First blooms and blossoms of the year."

The fabulous video is one of many posts of late that have contributed to Meghan's new era on Instagram after a nine-year hiatus from the app.

The Duchess relaunched her personal account in January and has since kept her 2.1 million fans updated with special insights from her life at home and her new brand, As Ever.

On Thursday, Meghan showed off another adorable detail about her son, revealing his handwriting, which was featured as part of a collage ‘mood board’ of things that appear to have inspired her new lifestyle brand, which was previously launched as American Riviera Orchard.

© As Ever Meghan has launched her new brand As Ever

The Prince's penmanship was displayed on a forest-green painted star, his name written across the middle. Archie had also drawn a number of stars and space-like illustrations around his name—so precious!

Captioning the post, Meghan penned: "From memory lane to the memories I’m making today…"

© Instagram Meghan posted the collage following her major news

Other items that featured on the board were inspirational quotes, including one which read: "You cannot make everybody happy. You are not a jar of Nutella." A second quote read: "Stay close to the people who feel like sunshine." As well as her words of affirmation, Meghan's board also featured a beautiful hand-painted illustration of her and her husband, Prince Harry.

The collage also featured a cheeky message to her royal beau, with the words: "I love you with all my butt. I'd say my heart, but my butt is bigger," written on a piece of paper.

© Instagram Archie's adorable handwriting and drawings were featured on the mood board

Other details included glamorous tablescapes and snippets of Meghan's beautiful calligraphy.