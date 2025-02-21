Meghan Markle reveals secret message in cryptic post following major change

Meghan Markle proved that she is a crafting queen after embedding a hidden message in a collage following a major change to her lifestyle brand, American Riviera.

The Duchess took to social media on Thursday to share a cryptic message through her artwork about the comments that followed her brand name announcement.

She posted a picture of a white frame that contained a collage of photos, messages and sweet keepsakes, all showcasing meaningful tributes to different facets of her life. The photos included snaps of her delicious culinary creations, and even a meta-style picture of her doing a food photoshoot.

It also contained a mini-collage with a slew of gorgeous photos, including one of Meghan patting their dog and blooming flowers next to coffee cups.

"From memory lane to the memories I'm making today…" she captioned the post. The collage included several cryptic quotes that point to what has been a tumultuous number of years for Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry.

"Happiness looks good on you," read one quote while another said: "You cannot make everybody happy, you're not a jar of Nutella."

"Stay close to people who feel like sunshine," said another, while a fourth read, "Not to spoil the ending for you, but everything is going to be ok."

A 'California 33' sticker even made its way into the post, referencing her home state, as did a green star that appeared to be made by her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Finally, the collage contained a sweet drawing of Meghan and Harry sharing a kiss while out walking their dog, looking as loved-up as ever.

The collage and cryptic quotes suggest that the Duchess is choosing to ignore the criticism that followed her brand name announcement just days prior.

The mother of two announced she was changing her lifestyle brand name from American Riviera to As Ever, and shared her plans to add more products to the collection.

"Last year, I thought, you know, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name — it's my neighbourhood, it's a nickname for Santa Barbara — but it limited me to things that were manufactured and grown in this area," Meghan explained while sitting in her Montecito garden.

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business — which was huge."

She continued: "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the every day."

"I will keep sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can't wait for you to get your hands on everything we've been creating."

Meghan's announcement sparked criticism after a family-run NYC clothing brand with the same name broke their silence. "I'm a very small business, it's a family-run operation," Mark Kolski, the brand's owner, told The US Sun. "I'm essentially a one-man band."

"This new venture has the power and money of Netflix behind it. Even if I wanted to do something I don't think I have the behemoth of lawyers and money that are behind this."

Spanish politician Xisca Mora also spoke out against Meghan's brand, claiming that the logo is a copy of the coat of arms of a town in Mallorca. Meghan has not responded to these comments.

