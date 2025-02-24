Meghan Markle's feature at $29m American mansion King Charles would be proud of

Ever since the Duchess of Sussex re-joined Instagram after a five-year hiatus from the app, she has been slowly sharing more of her life at home with Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Sunday, Meghan, who has amassed 2.1 million followers (and counting) on the app, shared several glimpses of her sprawling 7.38-acre garden.

"A small break from work to soak in the weekend," penned the mother-of-two as she panned the perfectly manicured lawns at her $29 million home in Montecito.

WATCH: Meghan Markle gives never-before-seen look at whimsical garden at $29m Montecito mansion

As she showed off the plush greenery surrounding the Sussex family's staggering home, Meghan revealed the blossoms starting to bloom on Sakura trees in her garden. She also gave fans a close look at the family's pond and orchard, which had just started to grow fruits.

"First blooms and blossoms of the year," Meghan added, lapping up the sunshine as she walked through her vibrant garden with her dogs.]

Royal green thumbs © Netflix Meghan is fond of gardening The Duchess shares her love for gardening and the outdoors with her father-in-law, King Charles. The King has made no secret of the fact he finds solace in being a horticulturist, having spent the last three decades transforming the land on his Highgrove Estate into an organic farm, strictly limiting the use of antibiotics and other harmful chemicals.

© Getty King Charles has plowed his care for the environment into Highgrove gardens In the royal biography, Charles III by Robert Hardman, it has been revealed that the King has an extra special sanctuary at his Cotswolds property. Robert writes: "In good times and bad, as both the Prince of Wales and now as King, he likes to retreat to his 'sanctuary', his tiny chapel in the grounds of Highgrove, to gather his thoughts."

© Chris Jackson King Charles has a secret sanctuary at Highgrove House Charles told Robert in 2008: "The great thing is that it is somewhere where nobody can get me. Anywhere in the house, there is always a telephone, or somebody can always come. It is very important to have somewhere just to allow a moment."

The gardens at Highgrove the monarch’s private residence in Gloucestersire. He has also overseen and nurtured gardens at his Scottish home, Birkhall, on the grounds of Balmoral, at Clarence House in London and at his Welsh home Llwynywermod in Carmarthenshire, a property recently inherited by Prince William.

