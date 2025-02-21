Meghan Markle shows off Archie's precious handwriting as she shares new update

Meghan Markle announced she would be releasing her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, in April.

On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex showed off a sweet image created by her son Archie, six, which appeared to be part of her inspiration for the new company.

© Instagram Archie's adorable handwriting and drawings were featured on the mood board

Archie's masterpiece was a deep green star upon which he had written his name and added his own drawings of stars around the letters, as well as other space-like illustrations. Archie's artwork was featured on what appeared to be a mood board of inspiration for As Ever.

Captioning the post, Meghan penned: "From memory lane to the memories I’m making today…"

© Instagram The collage featured a special illusration of Harry and Meghan as well as beautiful tablescapes

Other items that featured on the board were inspirational quotes, including one which read: "You cannot make everybody happy. You are not a jar of Nutella."

A second quote read: "Stay close to the people who feel like sunshine." As well as her words of affirmation, Meghan's board also featured a beautiful hand-painted illustration of her and her husband, Prince Harry.

The pair were depicted donning Wellington boots and chunky coats while out in the countryside with their dog, Guy, who recently passed away. The pair shared a kiss in the special illustration.

There appeared to be another addition to the board from one of the young Sussexes, either Archie or his little sister Lilibet, three, as there was a photo of a pancake created to look like a bear, with a smiley face made of bacon, a strawberry nose, and two smaller pancakes for ears.

Also on the board was a beautiful illustration of Harry and Meghan walking their dog guy

Also pinned to the white and grey board were photos of beautifully put-together tablescapes, complete with delicious-looking meals, as well as more of Meghan's impressive calligraphy, sampled on ribbon and various notes.

Meghan announced she was changing her original brand, American Riviera Orchard, to As Ever on Tuesday, with a candid video on her new Instagram account. See the full video below.

Meghan Markle shares rare glimpse into Montecito garden as she shares major life update

Filming herself in her incredible family garden in Montecito, the Duchess spoke straight to the camera.

Captioning the post, she wrote: "Some of you may have heard whispers about what I’ve been creating. In two weeks, my series on @netflix launches — but there’s something else I’ve been working on. I’m thrilled to introduce you to As Ever — a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

"'As ever' means 'as it’s always been', or some say, 'in the same way as always'. If you’ve followed along since my days of creating The Tig, you’ll know this couldn’t be truer for me. This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday. I will keep sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can’t wait for you to get your hands on everything we’ve been creating. Sending lots of love… As ever, Meghan."