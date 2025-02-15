Prince Archie looks so tall in new video taken inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have mostly kept their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, out of the spotlight since their move to Montecito, they share the odd glimpse of the adorable young royals.

In a new video shared to her Instagram story, the Duchess of Sussex gave fans a look at the family's Valentine's Day plans and their gorgeous spread of food.

WATCH: Meghan Markle cooks with children - and look at Princess Lilibet's hair

Meghan and Princess Lili can be seen preparing heart-shaped strawberries and spreading pink icing onto bagels, while the quickly-growing Prince Archie is running ahead of his mother to the garden, where red and pink balloons have been put up.

All the while, Nat King Cole's romantic classic 'L-O-V-E' can be heard playing in the background.

Harry and Meghan's Valentine's post

Though the couple didn't celebrate Valentine's Day together this year, as Harry remains in Canada for the Invictus Games while Meghan returned to Montecito earlier in the week, that didn't stop them sharing a loved-up Valentine's snap.

The mother-of-two shared a beautiful black-and-white photo of the couple, where they can be seen sharing a kiss while they enjoy a meal together, with the pair each going for a different pub classic. The Duke opted for a fish and chips, while the Duchess went for a burger and chips.

In the caption, Meghan penned: "Back home taking care of our babies and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he's created."

"My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins. As ever, M", she concluded.

The happy couple first met in 2016, after they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. Though they kept their blossoming relationship out of the limelight at first, they went public the next year, when the then-actress joined her beloved at the Invictus Games.

Their engagement was announced on 27 November 2017, two months after their first official appearance together, and they tied the knot on 19 May 2018. They have since welcomed two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with whom they now live in Montecito, California.

