The secret royal first Princess Kate is working on behind-the-scenes

The Princess of Wales is preparing for her future role as Queen and her responsibilities have expanded throughout her 13 years within the royal family.

For the first time in over 115 years, Kate is set to become the first Princess of Wales to issue her own royal warrants.

The Princess, 43, who is making a gradual return to her public duties after recovering from cancer, could choose some of her favourite brands and companies to be given the honour.

A royal warrant of appointment is granted as a mark of recognition to people or companies who have regularly supplied goods or services to the royal household.

A royal warrant is granted for up to five years at a time and the grant of a royal warrant gives the holder the right to display the royal arms on its products.

While it is not yet known when the Prince and Princess of Wales will grant royal warrants, sources close to Kate told The Times that it was her "hope" that they would be announced in due course and that she's "keen to recognise British skills and industry".

© Getty Kate's wedding dress was designed by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

Widely-tipped contenders for the Princess' royal warrants include some of her favourite fashion labels – Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Catherine Walker and Mulberry.

The last Princess of Wales to grant royal warrants was Queen Mary of Teck, who began issuing them before her husband, George V, ascended the throne in 1910.

© Getty Kate in a dazzling gold Jenny Packham gown

According to the royal family's website, there are currently over 800 royal warrant holders. They represent a huge cross-section of trade and industry, from individual craftspeople to global multi-nationals, ranging from dry cleaners to fishmongers, and from agricultural machinery to computer software.

Charles first began issuing warrants as the Prince of Wales in 1980, but this privilege was not extended to his wife Diana, the late Princess of Wales.

© Getty Could Mulberry also receive a royal warrant from the Princess?

Last December it was announced the King had granted royal warrants to 386 companies that previously held warrants from Queen Elizabeth II, including household names like John Lewis, Heinz and Nestle.

Meanwhile, the Queen appointed seven new holders, including her hairdresser Jo Hansford, milliner Philip Treacy and fashion designers, Anna Valentine and Fiona Clare.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla's hairdresser, Jo Hansford, with Elizabeth Hurley

However, consumer goods firm Unilever and chocolate company Cadbury were among the brands to have had their warrants withdrawn under the King.

The Prince and Princess of Wales's next joint appearance will see them visit Pontypridd in south Wales on Wednesday, ahead of St David's Day.

William and Kate reportedly travelled to the Caribbean island of Mustique with their three children during their February half-term break from school.

