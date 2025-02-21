Prince William and Princess Kate's joint comeback revealed after family break

Like many families across the UK, the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly travelled abroad for the February half-term break with their children.

According to reports, Prince William and Kate have enjoyed a week-long holiday on the Caribbean island of Mustique.

Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, are also believed to be with the Waleses, with Carole having celebrated her 70th birthday at the end of January.

William and Kate are expected to return home in the coming days for the recommencement of the school term and to resume their public duties.

Kensington Palace has announced that the couple will carry out a joint visit to Pontypridd in south Wales on Wednesday 26 February, ahead of St David's Day on 1 March.

William and Kate will meet members of the community affected by the severe flooding caused by Storm Bert and Storm Darragh in December.

© Shutterstock William and Kate attended the St David's Day parade in Windsor in 2023

They will also visit Pontypridd Market to tour the food hall and help prepare a batch of Welsh cakes, and also take a tour of a community garden and woodland.

The Princess of Wales is making a gradual return to work amid her recovery from cancer, with Kate sharing in January that she is in remission from the disease.

The announcement came after the future Queen visited the Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received her treatment.

© Getty Kate at the Royal Marsden Hospital in January

Since then, Kate has carried out several public engagements, including a service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, a visit to South Wales – where she was announced as patron of Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice – and joining schoolchildren at the National Portrait Gallery in support of her Shaping Us Framework initiative.

She also visited a mother and baby unit at HMP Styal in Cheshire on 11 February.

© Getty William and Kate attended a service to mark Holocaust Memorial Day on 27 January

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales was last seen publicly during a visit to the London Screen Academy on 12 February, where he tried his hand at being a cameraman.

While William is President of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, he did not make a red-carpet appearance this year.

© Getty William at the London Screen Academy

The Prince does not attend the awards consecutively and instead shared a video message to EE rising star nominees, ahead of British actor David Jonsson being unveiled as the winner by James McAvoy and Letitia Wright.

The future King had a busy start to the year, as he attended the Emergency and Critical Care Conference in Birmingham, and was spotted enjoying a drink with Aston Villa fans in a pub before returning to London by train.

© Royal Rota Prince William with football fans at the Wetherspoons at New Street Station in Birmingham

In January, he also visited Centrepoint in Ealing, community groups in Liverpool, a Duchy farm in Hereford and marked Holocaust Memorial Day with Kate.

And before heading off on holiday, he visited Child Bereavement UK's office in Cheshire and highlighted community-led organisations in Angus.

The royal family traditionally attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey, taking place on 10 March. It has not yet been confirmed whether the Prince and Princess of Wales will be in attendance this year.

