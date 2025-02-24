How the Prince and Princess of Wales are poised to become a 'power duo' on world stage

His extraordinary meeting with Donald Trump last December in Paris was hailed by both sides for its warmth, with the US leader describing the Prince of Wales as "a good man" who was "doing a fantastic job" and "very handsome".

So when, as is widely expected, the President is invited to make a return visit to the UK, Prince William and his wife, the Princess of Wales, will find themselves playing a more important role on behalf of the UK than ever before in what could become a new era of royal diplomacy.

"Kate and William could be the power duo to save the so-called special relationship and be instrumental in smoothing ties between the two nations," says a source.

"William has certainly sparked a connection with Trump that will be instrumental for the future, especially when William and Kate eventually become King and Queen."

With political uncertainty echoing across the globe, the Government is said to be keen for the royals to do their part in improving international relations. And President Trump will be a key focus for their efforts.

William and the King both have overseas travel planned in the coming weeks, but it is perhaps at home where they can best work their charm, with the Queen and the Princess of Wales by their sides for maximum effect.

WATCH: William meets with Donald Trump in Paris

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who is due to visit the President in Washington DC this week, is tipped to extend an invitation to him to make an unprecedented second state visit to the UK.

© Getty The President was full of praise for the Prince of Wales in Paris

Although the King would naturally play host, William and Kate would also be called upon to step up in what may prove to be the most crucial use of royal soft power for a generation.

Government advisers and Palace courtiers are working together to ensure that the royal family uses its status to woo President Trump, as relations sour over his policies on Ukraine.

Respect for royalty

Sir Keir in the coming months, officials are convinced that the US leader will favour the UK because of his love for the royal family.

"William had a complete triumph in Paris; and within the White House, that was seen to be a really successful meeting. Trump was really impressed by the Prince," CNN anchor Max Foster tells HELLO!.

"It's the pomp and pageantry that Trump loves, so a visit to the UK would require the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales to put on a full-force welcome."

© Getty Images The President and First Lady with the late Queen, Charles and Camilla at the 2019 state visit

The President's lifelong fascination with the royal family, which stems from his Scottish-born mother Mary Anne MacLeod Trump's admiration for Queen Elizabeth II, is well documented. He even keeps a photo album of his previous royal encounters on his plane.

But "The Firm" looks rather different now to how it did in 2019, when Elizabeth gave Donald and First Lady Melania Trump a full ceremonial welcome in the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

"This is a big test for the royals," Max says. "But the President certainly has a fascination with royalty and being shown respect on the international stage."

© Getty Images The late Queen and President Trump inspect a Guard of Honour in Windsor in 2018

It may require the King and his son to park their passionate views on issues such as the environment – the President overturned a ban on plastic drinking straws during his first month in office.

But, Max says: "The King will, just by being a master diplomat, find a way of making it work and developing that relationship. He and William are real experts at diplomacy; they’ve had a lifetime of it. They'll find the common ground and they are good listeners."

Both the King and Prince William are well versed in entertaining world leaders while steering clear of politically charged subjects. William has met the last three US Presidents, and he and Kate hosted Barack and Michelle Obama for dinner at Kensington Palace in 2016, after introducing them to a young Prince George in their living room.

© Getty Images William, Kate and George with the Obamas at Kensington Palace in 2016

The royal couple were present for President Trump's last visit, joining a state banquet in his honour, and William met President Joe Biden in Boston in 2022 while he and Kate were in the US city for the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony.

The Princess, too, has built her experience on the world stage over the past decade. She sat next to China’s President Xi Jinping during a state banquet in his honour in 2015 and next to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa at the top table in 2022.

© Getty Kate with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the 2015 state visit

With a visit from the President and First Lady on the cards, Kate will also be on hand.

"Trump simply adores the royals, even if he has little time for some of our politicians," a source says.

"He has a very good relationship with the King and Queen, but he sees William and Catherine as the future and the glamorous younger couple of the monarchy.

"He loves some of their stardust rubbing off on him, and it's vitally important that the most is made of these relationships."

© LUDOVIC MARIN William with former US President Joe Biden last year

Foreign Office officials are understood to be keen for either the King or the Prince to visit the US in turn, but a trip would be most likely to take place in 2026, when the country marks the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

