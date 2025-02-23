Princess Kate and Prince William's fears for their children revealed

The Prince and Princess of Wales's children are growing up in the digital age, and their former royal aide, Jason Knauf, has spoken of the royal couple's worries over this.

During an appearance on 60 Minutes Australia, Jason spoke about how William had grown up with cameras in front of him. "His childhood in front of the media was quite difficult at times," Jason shared. "And then he knew that he was going to be raising his kids to deal with social media and mobile phones and all of that stuff."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince William and Princess Kate visit BBC to discuss online safety

"I definitely saw the worried mum and dad behind the scenes, but a lot less in recent years, which has been fantastic for them as a family."

The royal couple have spoken several times about their concerns regarding devices like tablets and mobile phones and the impact they will have on children.

© Getty Images William has spoken of his worries the impact mobile phone usage can have on children

Back in 2018, William and Kate paid a visit to the BBC, where the Prince of Wales said: "I saw that my friends and peers were worried about the risks of the very powerful tools we were putting in our children's hands."

"For too many families, phones and social media shattered the sanctity and protection of the home. As we grappled with this, we felt a distinct absence of guidance."

© WireImage William grew up in the spotlight

He added: "Should we read our children's messages? Should we allow them to have phones and tablets in their rooms? Who do we report bullying to? We were making up the rules as we went along."

William's visit came after he convened the Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying, and during the appearance, he urged tech giants to undertake more measures to protect children.

© Getty Images William has shared his concerns that technology can have on children

"Surely you can partner with parents to make the online world a safe place of discovery, friendship, and education for their children," the father-of-three said.

"You can work in the interest of the children and parents who use your products and still make your shareholders happy. We not only want you to succeed, we need you to."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage William and Kate are proud parents to three children

Speaking on Channel 5 News a few days later, William confessed: "We still haven't worked out what the right balance is for online time. It's quite difficult, it's still a very fluid dynamic."

"We're going to have that discussion with our family, how on earth are we going to police… and have family time when the phones are all put down and you're offline?"

© Instagram The couple's former aide Jason spoke on 60 Minutes Australia

See Jason's other major revelations from his interview here.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB