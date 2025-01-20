Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles sends personal message of congratulations to Donald Trump to mark his inauguration
king charles in smart suit © Getty Images

Donald has been sworn in as the 47th president of the United States

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
31 minutes ago
Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles sent a personal message of congratulations to Donald Trump to mark his inauguration.

It's understood that his message touched on the enduring relationship between the UK and the US.

king charles walking in camel coat © Getty Images
The monarch sent a personal message to Donald Trump

Mr Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday in Washington. With 76.9 million votes, the Republican replaced Joe Biden as President of the United States after he beat Democratic rival Kamala Harris in all seven swing states. 

He is the first Republican to have scored that feat since 2004.

The day began with Trump attending a service at St. John's Church in Washington, alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance and members of their families.

President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump arrive for the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC.© Getty Images
President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump arrive for the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC.

Among his supporters were his family, including his wife, First Lady Melania, his daughter Ivanka and his son Barron, who made the trip to Washington D.C. from New York City, where he is currently studying.

His Majesty met Trump back in 2019 during the President's state visit to the UK. Charles and Camilla hosted tea at Clarence House before later joining them at numerous events.

Charles and Camilla met Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Clarence House in December 2019 © Getty Images
Charles and Camilla met Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Clarence House in December 2019

Prince William, meanwhile, met with the US President after the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last year.

US President-elect Donald Trump (L) meets with Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, on December 7, 2024. The US President-elect makes his first international trip since his election win, preparing for a day of intense diplomacy whilst attending the reopening ceremony for the Notre Dame cathedral restored after the 2019 fire. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) © Getty Images
The pair during their meeting in Paris

The pair had a meeting at the residence of the British ambassador in the Salon Jaune room.

And speaking to the New York Post, Mr Trump said he asked William about his father and his wife Princess Kate's health amid their cancer diagnoses.

The pair ahead of a dinner at Winfield House in June 2019 © Getty Images
King Charles and Donald Trump ahead of a dinner at Winfield House in June 2019

Mr Trump told the Post: "I had a great talk with the prince. And I asked him about his wife and he said she's doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad. 

"We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk."

5 surprising Donald Trump facts

Smiling Donald Trump in blue suit and orange tie with white slanted stripes© Getty Images

1. Pet hates

He is one of only three US presidents never to have had any presidential pets. When he assumed office in 2016, he was the first in 100 years not to have pets in the White House, with only James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson abstaining before then.

2. Man of convictions

He is the first ever convicted felon to become president of the United States after being sentenced on 34 different charges pertaining to his hush money case in New York City in 2024.

3. Till divorce do us part

He has been married three times: to Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1990, Marla Maples from 1993 to 1999, and current wife Melania Trump in 2005.

4. Lights, cameos, action

He has made a slew of cameos on popular TV shows and movies, such as Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, Sex and the City, Two Weeks Notice, Zoolander, and The Nanny, among others.

5. Alcohol free

He claims never to have drunk alcohol in his life, inspired by older brother Fred “Freddy” Trump Jr who was an alcoholic and died in 1981 aged 42 from a heart attack linked to years of alcohol abuse.

