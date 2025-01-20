King Charles sends personal message of congratulations to Donald Trump to mark his inauguration

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles sent a personal message of congratulations to Donald Trump to mark his inauguration.

It's understood that his message touched on the enduring relationship between the UK and the US.

© Getty Images The monarch sent a personal message to Donald Trump

Mr Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday in Washington. With 76.9 million votes, the Republican replaced Joe Biden as President of the United States after he beat Democratic rival Kamala Harris in all seven swing states.

He is the first Republican to have scored that feat since 2004.

The day began with Trump attending a service at St. John's Church in Washington, alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance and members of their families.

© Getty Images President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump arrive for the inauguration ceremony where Donald Trump will sworn in as the 47th US President in the US Capitol Rotunda in Washington, DC.

Among his supporters were his family, including his wife, First Lady Melania, his daughter Ivanka and his son Barron, who made the trip to Washington D.C. from New York City, where he is currently studying.

His Majesty met Trump back in 2019 during the President's state visit to the UK. Charles and Camilla hosted tea at Clarence House before later joining them at numerous events.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla met Donald Trump and his wife Melania at Clarence House in December 2019

Prince William, meanwhile, met with the US President after the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last year.

© Getty Images The pair during their meeting in Paris

The pair had a meeting at the residence of the British ambassador in the Salon Jaune room.

And speaking to the New York Post, Mr Trump said he asked William about his father and his wife Princess Kate's health amid their cancer diagnoses.

© Getty Images King Charles and Donald Trump ahead of a dinner at Winfield House in June 2019

Mr Trump told the Post: "I had a great talk with the prince. And I asked him about his wife and he said she's doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad.

"We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk."