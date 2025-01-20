King Charles sends personal message of congratulations to Donald Trump to mark his inauguration

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles sent a personal message of congratulations to Donald Trump to mark his inauguration.
It's understood that his message touched on the enduring relationship between the UK and the US.
Mr Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday in Washington. With 76.9 million votes, the Republican replaced Joe Biden as President of the United States after he beat Democratic rival Kamala Harris in all seven swing states.
He is the first Republican to have scored that feat since 2004.
The day began with Trump attending a service at St. John's Church in Washington, alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance and members of their families.
Among his supporters were his family, including his wife, First Lady Melania, his daughter Ivanka and his son Barron, who made the trip to Washington D.C. from New York City, where he is currently studying.
His Majesty met Trump back in 2019 during the President's state visit to the UK. Charles and Camilla hosted tea at Clarence House before later joining them at numerous events.
Prince William, meanwhile, met with the US President after the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris last year.
The pair had a meeting at the residence of the British ambassador in the Salon Jaune room.
And speaking to the New York Post, Mr Trump said he asked William about his father and his wife Princess Kate's health amid their cancer diagnoses.
Mr Trump told the Post: "I had a great talk with the prince. And I asked him about his wife and he said she's doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad.
"We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk."