Melania Trump 2.0 – Exclusive photos and insight as she returns as First Lady

Looking directly into the camera and exuding a no-nonsense confidence, the new First Lady means business. Dressed in a sleek, crisp outfit that wouldn’t look out of place in an executive boardroom, this is Melania Trump 2.0, an impressive and independent strong woman who knows what she wants and how she’s going to get it.

With the world at her feet as her husband starts his second term as US President, the former model has grown hugely in confidence since she last set foot in the White House four years ago.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House In sharply tailored suits and wearing sky-high heels stylish Melania looks high-powered and ready for action as she returns to the White House

She has spent time away from the spotlight, devoting herself to being a wife and mother to her and Donald’s adored son Barron. But now the young man is at university, she has more time to focus on projects that resonate with her – and she is ready to embrace the responsibility that comes with being one of the planet’s most recognisable women.

According to three of her most trusted advisers – stylist and designer Hervé Pierre, her official photographer Regine Mahaux, who took all the photographs seen here in HELLO!’s world exclusive, and interior designer Tham Kannalikham – her calm self-belief has grown immeasurably over the past few months. Now back for a second term as First Lady, she is ready to take on the world.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House The First Lady's team describe her as caring, confident and collaborative

“She’s always been hands on, but she’s more free nowadays to make a statement,” Regine exclusively tells us. “She’s a different person than she was eight years ago and has always been true to herself. This time, it feels like a different energy with new people that the President has surrounded himself with.”

Melania’s team paint a picture of a decisive, warm woman who is content with her place in her marriage and family, prioritising President Trump and Barron, 18, while deftly navigating her role as First Lady.

“She’s always in the right place,” Regine adds. “She’s always behind her husband. He’s in the light; she doesn’t need the light. She’s a very good number two. It’s always her husband first, and I like that; she has strong family values, to be a good wife and to make sure they’re happy.”

© Régine Mahaux/The White House FLOTUS is hands on, rising at 6am and often continuing with her work until 1am

While Melania, 54, navigates her responsibilities to causes that are close to her heart – such as her Be Best anti-cyber-bullying campaign and her work to help children in foster care – she is also reacquainting herself with the perks of her role. These include flying by private jet, attended to by a fleet of staff who cater to her every desire, and being dressed and made up by experts at the top of their profession, as shown by the photographs exclusively published here.

Yet, despite her business-like exterior, Melania is always friendly to staff, friends and loved ones. Indeed, Hervé says that, behind the scenes, she is not afraid to get her hands dirty.

“[When I had] just started to work for Mrs Trump, I was preparing clothes for a fitting and saw her putting shoes in a suitcase,” he says. “I immediately told her that she couldn’t do that and it was my job to do it, and she answered: ‘I always pack myself so I am sure what is in my luggage.’

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania is "always impeccably dressed", even when out of the public eye, her stylist Hervé Pierre tells us

“She will also make a coffee for you herself. So if you have a vision of a woman surrounded by servants, you are wrong.”

The First Lady, who released a best-selling memoir, Melania, in October last year, is a hard worker. She rises at 6am, ready to work from 6.30am, and often carries on until midnight or 1am.

Tham tells HELLO! she is a thoughtful, intelligent woman to work for. “Mrs Trump has always exuded pride in her beliefs and unwavering confidence when speaking about topics she knows deeply or has thoroughly researched.

“As an inquisitive and thoughtful individual, she values listening and learning from others when a subject or history is unfamiliar to her. She understands the power of listening – an often overlooked but critical trait of strong leadership.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania's team paint a picture of a decisive, warm woman who is content with her place in her marriage and family © Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania prioritises President Trump and Barron, 18, while deftly navigating her role as First Lady

“Some have underestimated her confidence, but it was always present, grounded in her sense of self and purpose.”

Meanwhile, Melania’s marriage to Donald, 78 – the couple recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary – is stronger than ever. “There is something in her – the strong woman – but at the same time, there is the soft power; she’s really good at balancing her husband,” Regine says.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania's marriage to Donald is stronger than ever

“Sometimes I wonder how she could have the courage to keep on going; they’ve gone through so much. She’s committed. She loves him and he loves her.”

Meanwhile, Melania and her son are “a good team”, Regine adds. “Barron is happy and proud and she’s really proud of him. The connection there is very special. I’m so happy about what Barron has become.”

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania and her teenage son Barron, as they proceed to the swearing-in ceremony

Away from the cameras, Melania is once again working with interior designer Tham to put her stamp on the White House. One of the perks of her role is to redecorate parts of the historic building in Washington, DC; during Donald’s previous term, she was particularly proud of renovating the Rose Garden and the tennis pavilion.

In the President’s official residence, she and Tham have already put their stamp on the décor, having worked together on renovating certain spaces during Donald’s first term, including restoring mahogany doors, refinishing floors and upgrading internal structures.

The pair are now collaborating again – although former First Lady Jill Biden made few changes to the work they had previously completed.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Melania is once again working with interior designer Tham Kannalikham to put her stamp on the White House

Melania will also continue to collaborate with Hervé over the next four years, having already worn one of his exquisite designs at the inauguration ball last month. He also contributed to the dramatic outfit by Adam Lippes and hat by Eric Javits that she wore to the swearing-in ceremony.

However, despite their close relationship, he maintains perfect manners in her presence. “We are very close, but I still call her Madame or Mrs Trump. Etiquette is very important to maintain. I am always stunned when I see people who do not know her calling her Melania – I can be close to someone and be formal at the same time.”

© Régine Mahaux/The White House Designer Hervé Pierre says Melania Trump "has a profound sense of attachment and responsibility to this country"

Above all, Melania wants to serve the American people in the best way she can. “Both Mrs Trump and I were not born in America, yet we share a profound sense of attachment and responsibility to this country,” Tham tells us.

“We felt a deep obligation to give the White House the respect it deserves, understanding our role as stewards of this historic home. Together, we approached this endeavour with a commitment to elevating its design to the highest standards, celebrating American craftsmanship and artistry.

© Régine Mahaux/The White House The First Lady wore a striking black and-white dress designed by Hervé to the inauguration ball Photographer Regine says Melania "has strong family values"

“We aimed to create a space that not only connected people to the house, but also embodied the excellence and quality that America stands for.

“My admiration for her has only deepened through our time working together,” Tham adds. “I deeply admire her strength, confidence, passion and unwavering dedication – not only to her role as First Lady, but also to her remarkable commitment as a mother.”

