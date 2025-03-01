Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's brother James shares rare look at incredible corner of £1.45m house
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's brother James shares rare look at incredible corner of £1.45m house
James Middleton smiling in a close up photo© Dave Benett

Kate Middleton's brother James shares rare look at incredible corner of £1.45m house

The entrepreneur lives there with his wife Alizee and son Inigo

Josh Osman
News Writer
1 hour ago
Share this:

James Middleton, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, gave fans a rare look at the inside of the incredible home in which he lives with his wife Alizee and their son Inigo.

In a new video shared to Instagram reels on the account for his dog food company, James and Ella, he showcased a gorgeous authentic fireplace in the background.

James shared a photo of the inside of his house© Instagram
James shared a photo of the inside of his house

Though five-year-old Nala took the spotlight, a gorgeous crackling fireplace and exposed brick can be seen in the background 

Captioning the post, he penned: "Happy Friday, while I'll miss these peaceful fireside moments after particularly cold walks with the dogs, I'm grateful that winter is soon to come to an end." 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: James Middleton Teases Glimpse Of Rural £1.45m Family Home With Eight Family Members

The 37-year-old, in classically admirable Middleton fashion, also used the opportunity to raise awareness of a wider issue in both humans and dogs.

He continued: "Did you know that one in twenty people in the UK are diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (aka "winter depression")? Well, dogs can even show symptoms of SAD too!"

James pointed to sleeping more, playing less, a change in appetite or becoming more clingy as symptoms of seasonal affective disorder in dogs, encouraging followers to give their pups a little more attention if they see the signs.

James and Alizee's rural mansion

Having first lived together in London after meeting in 2018, James and Alizee moved to the countryside back in 2021, where they now live with their one-year-old son Inigo and their six dogs: Zulu, 14, Luna, 11, Inka, 11, Mabel, eight, Nala, five, and Isla, two. 

In fact, James revealed that the dogs were a major reason for their choice to switch to a rural lifestyle: "We are country people and love going out for long walks," he wrote in The Telegraph, "but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

The dogs look on over James's beautiful baby, son Inigo© Instagram
The dogs look on over James's beautiful baby son Inigo

Since then, he has given fans the occasional glimpse into the home, but also into their tremendous garden.

When Inigo was born in October 2023, James shared a snap of the newborn surrounded by his doting pups.

Baby Inigo is the seventh grandchild of Carole and Michael Middleton, after Kate's three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, and Pippa's three children with husband James Matthews: Arthur, six, Grace, three and Rose, two.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More