Kate Middleton's brother James shares rare look at incredible corner of £1.45m house

James Middleton, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales, gave fans a rare look at the inside of the incredible home in which he lives with his wife Alizee and their son Inigo.

In a new video shared to Instagram reels on the account for his dog food company, James and Ella, he showcased a gorgeous authentic fireplace in the background.

© Instagram James shared a photo of the inside of his house

Though five-year-old Nala took the spotlight, a gorgeous crackling fireplace and exposed brick can be seen in the background

Captioning the post, he penned: "Happy Friday, while I'll miss these peaceful fireside moments after particularly cold walks with the dogs, I'm grateful that winter is soon to come to an end."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: James Middleton Teases Glimpse Of Rural £1.45m Family Home With Eight Family Members

The 37-year-old, in classically admirable Middleton fashion, also used the opportunity to raise awareness of a wider issue in both humans and dogs.

He continued: "Did you know that one in twenty people in the UK are diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder (aka "winter depression")? Well, dogs can even show symptoms of SAD too!"

James pointed to sleeping more, playing less, a change in appetite or becoming more clingy as symptoms of seasonal affective disorder in dogs, encouraging followers to give their pups a little more attention if they see the signs.

James and Alizee's rural mansion

Having first lived together in London after meeting in 2018, James and Alizee moved to the countryside back in 2021, where they now live with their one-year-old son Inigo and their six dogs: Zulu, 14, Luna, 11, Inka, 11, Mabel, eight, Nala, five, and Isla, two.

In fact, James revealed that the dogs were a major reason for their choice to switch to a rural lifestyle: "We are country people and love going out for long walks," he wrote in The Telegraph, "but one of the key reasons we wanted to live in the countryside was our six dogs."

© Instagram The dogs look on over James's beautiful baby son Inigo

Since then, he has given fans the occasional glimpse into the home, but also into their tremendous garden.

When Inigo was born in October 2023, James shared a snap of the newborn surrounded by his doting pups.

Baby Inigo is the seventh grandchild of Carole and Michael Middleton, after Kate's three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, and Pippa's three children with husband James Matthews: Arthur, six, Grace, three and Rose, two.