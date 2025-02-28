Prince Edward shows rare sense of humour during latest outing

The Duke of Edinburgh is renowned for having a unique approach to some elements of his royal duties.

Prince Edward, 60, travels all around the UK and overseas, and on Thursday, he met with a number of young people in Peterborough who have been working towards their Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) Award.

The father-of-two displayed his quick-witted sense of humour as he visited Boxing Futures, a charity which supports disadvantaged young people, using boxing training to deliver its wellbeing programmes.

After watching some of the sessions in action and speaking to youngsters, it was time for the standard plaque unveiling.

"I will try and make this look as slick and professional as possible," Edward began, prompting laughter.

Watch his comedic unveiling in the video below…

WATCH: Prince Edward provokes laughter with unique plaque unveiling

"But I just want you to know that it's taken years and years of practice, and I'm still practising, and anything may happen, and probably will," the Duke continued. "I'm not entirely sure what's hiding underneath, but I'm guessing that there may possibly be…"

Looking underneath the sheet, Edward quipped: "Oh yes, there is something, I've got to be very careful how I do this, but there is a plaque which I'm hoping you'll find somewhere to seal because it won't last here very long."

"Hopefully you're not going to stick it on a punchbag…" he added as the room erupted in laughter.

"It's not about me, it's about the work that you do," he said as he finally unveiled the plaque to commemorate his visit.

© Getty The Duke visited charities in Peterborough on Thursday

The Duke appears to have inherited his late father Prince Philip's unique sense of humour, with the royal once declaring himself "The world's most experienced plaque unveiler".

Edward was given his father's former royal title – the Duke of Edinburgh – on his 59th birthday in March 2023.

© Getty The Duke watched a sparring session at Boxing Futures

Buckingham Palace previously announced Edward would eventually one day succeed his father as the Duke of Edinburgh – but not until after the death of both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II.

But the title is not hereditary and will not pass down to Edward's son, James, Earl of Wessex, upon his death.

Once again the title will revert back to the Crown as it did after Prince Philip's passing.

© Getty Edward was given his late father's title in 2023

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh resumed their royal duties this week after enjoying a ski break in the Swiss resort of St Moritz with son James during the February half-term.

During their official visit to Nepal at the beginning of February, Edward and Sophie shared that being best friends is the secret to their 25-year marriage.

The Duchess added: "There's always got to be humour. Especially when you're travelling, and you’ve got no idea what's about to happen. You've got to laugh."