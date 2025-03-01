Sarah Ferguson makes emotional confession after Princess Eugenie's heartbreaking tribute to late friend

Sarah Ferguson made a heartbreaking confession on Friday during a moving speech at the Imperial Valve Cardiovascular Course in London.

The Duchess of York, 65, was at the event discussing her charity, Sarah's Trust, the organisation she runs dedicated to providing educational support to children and hospital aid to those in war-torn countries. During the talk, Sarah also opened up about her journey with cancer.

"I shouldn't be here, really," Sarah said. "It was my mastectomy, my breast cancer [sic] that saved me, and I really believe that, genuinely."

Sarah was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 following a routine screening and, six months later, with skin cancer in January 2024.

At the time, Sarah told the Sun: "I had almost missed the [breast cancer screening] appointment as I couldn’t face a journey into central London on a hot summer’s day and thought I would put it off.

"It was only when I mentioned this by chance to my sister Jane, who had called me from her home in Australia, that she went into bossy older sibling mode and insisted I went. That check-up, and the treatment I underwent, saved my life."

In true Sarah style, the Duchess looked wonderful for the appearance, donning a light blue suit jacket, which she paired with a black mini skirt and tights.

Sarah's confession comes just hours after her daughter, Princess Eugenie, paid tribute to her "special friend" Michelle Trachtenberg, who died on Wednesday, 26 February 2025.

Princess Eugenie's tribtute to Michelle Trachtenberg

Taking to her Instagram account, the youngest York sister posted a beautiful black-and-white photo of her and the Gossip Girl actress.

Alongside the photo, she penned: "Goodbye, special friend, you are so loved and missed. Thank you for so many memories of laughter and fun. You were so thoughtful, generous and soooo funny.

"My favourite was listening to you order food, always done with precision so you got exactly what we all wanted.

"I'm thinking of you up there, friend, of your spirit that was so bright, and your joy brought so many."

The pair appeared to form a close bond when Eugenie moved to New York City, where she worked at auction house Paddle8.