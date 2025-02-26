Queen Camilla forced to go looking for King Charles during royal outing

The Queen was forced to go looking for her husband, the King, as he wandered off in the middle of their latest royal engagement together.

Charles, 76, and Camilla, 77, visited Darjeeling Express, an Indian restaurant in Kingly Court in Soho, Central London on Wednesday ahead of Ramadan.

During their outing, the couple met with a group of Muslim women, including professional rugby player Zainab Alema and author Hajera Memon.

The Queen then made her way to the kitchen to help staff who were packing up boxes of biryani to be sent to Doorstep, a charity which assists families by providing goods and services to make their lives more comfortable as they await a permanent housing solution.

Camilla was invited to try her hand ladling a portion into a takeaway box, and insisted that her husband, who had gone off to greet other guests, join her.

© Getty Images The Queen helped to ladle curry into takeaway boxes

"I think my husband is supposed to be doing this," she said, laughing.

"Gentleman, we are waiting!" she added, brandishing her takeaway box.

When the King didn’t respond the Queen decided to take matters into her own, with her box in hand, waving at him and coughing loudly to try and get his attention.

Watch the hilarious moment below…

WATCH: Queen Camilla forced to go looking for King Charles during outing

Charles eventually spotted his wife calling him and happily joined her in the kitchen.

His Majesty was also delighted when he was told that some of the curry was being sent to the palace for him to get later and happily got stuck in ladling too.

"Fantastic, look at that!" he exclaimed.

© Shutterstock King Charles joined Camilla in the kitchen

The King and Queen also helped pack dates in small bags to be sent to hospitals during Ramadan.

Told he was so quick at placing the dates into bags he could always have a job doing it each year, the monarch joked: "I may be past my sell-by date!"

Ramadan is set to begin on Friday evening and will go on until March 30.

© Getty Images The King and Queen helped to pack food donation boxes

The King then voiced his support for emerging democracies as he met British Syrians for a discussion about their homeland.

His Majesty had tea and talks with the group in Imad's Syrian Kitchen after helping the Queen to pack food for Ramadan in a restaurant next door.

Founder Imad Eddin al Arnab said afterwards: "He said that now more than ever he wanted to support all the democracies, especially the rising [ones]. He wanted to be sure that people in Syria as a government or leaders are hearing our community here in the UK.

"He cares about all the democracies, but he wants people to be taken care of everywhere, not only in the UK."

© Getty Britain's King Charles III talks to Imad's Syrian Kitchen founder Imad Eddin Al Arnab

"I've heard a lot about you, Imad," the King told the restaurateur as he was introduced to his wife Batool and daughters Dana, Lana and Mariam.

Taking the monarch into the restaurant, he introduced him to members of the British Syrian community including filmmakers, doctors, electricians and legal advisors.

"I've always wanted to go, all my life," he said of their homeland. "I can't bear the destruction."

© Getty Images The King joined a discussion with members of the British Syrian community, at Imad's Syrian Kitchen

Imad owned three restaurants in Damascus but lost everything in the war and came to the UK as a refugee with just £12 in his pocket in 2015.

He opened his first restaurant here in 2020 and has gone on to raise more than £500,000 for charities including Choose Love, Cook for Syria and the Amos Trust.

Charles was introduced to Bafta-winning and Academy Award nominated filmmaker Waad Jarkas and her medic husband Hamza Al-Kateab, whose For Sama was dedicated to their daughter Sama and told the story of their lives during the Syrian Civil War. It was made using their footage once they arrived in the UK as refugees.

Hamza told the King he is currently studying for a PHD in medical evacuation in siege situations at King's College London, based on his own experiences.

"So learning the lessons," said Charles.

"I hope you win some more Baftas," the King told Waad.

© Getty The King and Queen visited businesses in Kingly Court

Teacher and activist Afraa Hashem, who also appeared in For Sama, told the monarch: "I'm pleased my children are finally safe."

"I'm pleased you came here," he replied.

The King then spoke to the group away from the cameras, enjoying a cup of tea with his hosts.

Before leaving, he was presented with a copy of Imad's book, Imad's Syrian Kitchen: A love letter from Damascus to London.

Afterwards Imad said: "I'm speechless. The King knows so much about Syrian cuisine and Syrian culture, Islam and Syrian history. It's amazing that he cares."

© Getty The King greeted the crowd in Kingly Court

He said of the visit: "At this particular time, to be on this transition from Syria under Assad to a free Syria, it means the world to us.

"This kind of support from His Majesty showing us how much we mean as human beings, we didn't have such a thing from our previous president.

"We have high hopes for our new government and for me, as a British Syrian, I hope that these two peoples come together and create a better future.

"I'm so grateful to London. I'm so grateful to the UK. It's really important to us to feel we belong to this beautiful place. We didn't bring our community. We came to be part of your community."

Listen to the latest episode