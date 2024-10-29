Late Queen's Corgis inherited by Prince Andrew are 'nightmare' to live with - report

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen's Corgis inherited by Prince Andrew are 'nightmare' to live with
Queen Elizabeth with her Pembroke Welsh Corgis

One royal writer shines a new light on the late Queen's riotous canine companions

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Elizabeth II's beloved pet Corgis became synonymous with her 70-year reign. 

Her Late Majesty had an unbreakable bond with her canine companions, owning more than 30 Pembroke Welsh Corgis during her lifetime. Yet while the late monarch's everlasting love affair with the playful breed will forever be remembered as the Queen and her four-legged sidekicks, one writer has revealed the royal pooches were actually a "nightmare" to live with. 

Craig Brown writes candidly about the chaos caused by the royal Corgis in his new rip-roaring biography, Q: A Voyage Around the Queen

Queen Elizabeth ll arrives at Aberdeen Airport with her corgis to start her holidays in Balmoral, Scotland in 1974© Getty
The Queen's corgis caused havoc at Balmoral

"Corgis are, it turns out, an unpredictable, temperamental bunch, one minute cuddly, the next psycho, the Corleones of the dog world," he writes. Brown tells the story of Dookie, the late Queen's first pet Corgi, who developed an unfavourable habit of nipping the heels of house guests. 

"Dookie did not restrict his aggression to humans: he would happily attack the dining room chairs at Royal Lodge, the family home in Windsor Great Park," he adds. 

According to Brown, Princess Anne was drafted in to discipline her late mother's riotous dogs, chosen for having a "soft spot" for the "biters".

the queen corgis© Getty
The late monarch's dogs were said to be 'aggressive' at times

Following the Queen's death in 2022, she was succeeded by her two remaining pups, Sandy and Muick, who have been inherited by Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. 

These royal pups lead no ordinary canine lifestyle, having been raised on an ultra-indulgent diet of fresh beef, corn-fed chicken, lamb and rabbit prepared especially by the Queen's army of royal chefs. 

The royal's four-legged friends even have their own menu, which royal chef Darren McGrady explained would be "chosen and sent to the kitchen every month by Mrs Fenncick, who took care of all the dogs at Sandringham."

Sarah Ferguson with the late Queen's pet corgis© Instagram
Sarah Ferguson with the late Queen's pet corgis

It only seemed fit for the late monarch's son to take on corgis Muick and Sandy at Royal Lodge on the Windsor Estate. It was Prince Andrew and his daughters Eugenie and Beatrice who gifted the Queen with Sandy and Muick to distract her from the stress of Prince Philip being in hospital towards the end of his life. 

Andrew and Sarah still live together, despite their 1996 divorce, and reside at the Grade II-listed residence, Royal Lodge.

