Inside Carole Middleton's lavish 70th birthday celebrations in Mustique - report

Carole Middleton celebrated her milestone 70th birthday on the Caribbean island of Mustique, according to a new report in The Mail on Sunday.

The publication reports that Carole was joined by her nearest and dearest including Princess Kate and Prince William along with their three children, her daughter Pippa who was joined by her husband James, as well as her son James Middleton with his wife Alizee and their son, Inigo.

© Getty Images Carole turned 70 on 31 January this year

During their stay, it's believed that the Middleton clan stayed at the lavish five-bedroom villa gifted to Princess Margaret in 1959. Known as Les Jolies Eaux, the opulent property costs a whopping £37,000 per week and boasts a swimming pool, a dining pavilion, a butler, a gardener and a chef.

© Getty Images She was joined on the island by her nearest and dearest

"In classic Messel style, guests arrive through a courtyard and into the glorious Great Room with a view of the pool and the gardens giving way to the Caribbean Sea beyond," a description on the website reads.

© Getty Images Princess Margaret in Mustique with Lord and Lady Glenconner in 1977

"The front of the house is instantly recognisable and leads to the extensive lawns running down to the hidden Gelliceaux beach, only discoverable by those 'in the know' and after which the house was named."

The lure of Mustique

The small island is a firm favourite among the royals in light of its exclusivity and guaranteed privacy.

Indeed the island boasts just one commercial hotel and operates a strict no-fly zone.

© Getty Images William and Kate love travelling to new destinations

In his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, Kate's brother James Middleton revealed that Kate's royal wedding celebrations were Caribbean-themed. The bride and her family stayed at The Goring hotel the night before William and Kate's nuptials in 2011.

Speaking about the set-up in the London hotel, James wrote: "Ella and I find a quiet area in the garden to potter around. There, a replica of Basil's Bar in Mustique – a small private island in the Grenadines and a holiday spot the family had visited many times – has been set up. Basil himself is to be one of the wedding guests."

© Getty Images Prince George marked his sixth birthday while in Mustique

Meanwhile, back in 2019, Kate and William travelled to the tropical island where they marked Prince George's sixth birthday. At the time, they shared a sun-drenched photo of the youngster beaming from ear to ear while dressed in a forest green polo shirt and a pair of striped shorts.

While there, it's believed that the Wales clan stayed in a £27,000-a-week luxury villa, dubbed Villa Antilles. The mesmerising property, owned by William's friend Andrew Dunn, boasts four bedrooms, a 60ft infinity pool, a jacuzzi, private staff and incredible sea views out to the neighbouring islands of Bequia and Saint Vincent.