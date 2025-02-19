Princess Kate was a royal mermaid in wetsuit on Caribbean diving trip

The Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly travelled to the Caribbean with their children during their half-term break.

The Mail on Sunday reported the Wales family caught a British Airways flight from London to Saint Lucia, before taking a private flight to the paradise island of Mustique, a favourite amongst the royal and celebrity set.

It's not the first time the Wales family have been to Mustique, a small, private island part of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines archipelago. As keen diving enthusiasts, Kate and William are no doubt enjoying the crystal clear waters and rare marine life that the island's reefs have to offer.

With warm, clear waters and a variety of dive sites, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines offer conditions for every level of diver. With 32 unspoiled islands lined up along the South Caribbean waters, it is known as one of the best diving locations in the Caribbean.

According to PADI, Mustique is particularly popular with proficient divers, thanks to its sloping reefs and coral expanse with spotted drums and banded coral shrimp among other fascinating fish and underwater creatures.

It's not the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales have been diving in the Caribbean. The royals released a video of themselves snorkelling and diving with 2021 Earthshot Prize Winner Coral Vita to better understand their project on farming and planting coral during a trip to the Bahamas three years ago.

Mother-of-three Kate was every inch a royal mermaid as she wore a black 'shortie' wetsuit with cropped shorts and sleeves. Matching flippers helped her cut through the water, while her rippling long hair was tied into a low ponytail to prevent it from getting tangled in her snorkel and mask.

The video caused quite a stir at the time due to the Princess' choice to wear her priceless diamond and sapphire engagement ring - which formerly belonged to Princess Diana - underwater.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' love for diving

Both William and Kate are fans of diving, with the Princess becoming a qualified diver in 2015. At the time, she successfully completed the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) Advanced Open Water Diver qualification, meaning the mother-of-three is able to dive up to a depth of 30 metres.

The royals, along with Kate's family, the Middletons, regularly holiday in Mustique, where William has gone on deep dives to look for sharks. It is thought that Kate earned her qualification from a diving school on the private Caribbean island.

© Getty William diving with the BSAC in 2014

William, meanwhile, is a very experienced diver and took over from his father King Charles to become president of the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) in 2014.