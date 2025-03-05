Meghan Markle's bizarre travel habit she does in every hotel

The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her cleaning habits in her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, revealing that she likes to keep things clean and even tidies hotel rooms before checking out.

In the third episode, titled 'Two Kids from LA,' Meghan was joined by fellow LA naive, chef Roy Choi, to make fried chicken with kimchi and pickled vegetables.

WATCH: Meghan reveals she cleans hotel rooms before checking out

After chopping up the fresh ingredients, Roy started to clean the surfaces, explaining how he likes to tidy up as he cooks. "I do that, too," Meghan revealed.

"I'm not messy in the kitchen. I always clean as we go," added the 43-year-old.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Meghan is joined by Roy Choi in episode three

Roy revealed: "I clean up hotel rooms before we go. I don't know if you do that?" to which, Meghan replied: "I do. I just tidy, I make the bed or put the dirty towels in the bathtub, right?"

Roy went on to say that even when he would party in hotel rooms with his friends, he would go back and throw away all the empty beer cans that had been discarded.

© STEVE PARSONS, Getty Meghan said she learned her cleaning habits from her mother, Doria Ragland

"Yes because it's just embarrassing," Meghan said, before explaining that she had picked up her cleaning habits from her mother, Doria Ragland, and grandmother.

"Even if you don't know the people, even if they don't know who you are, I would just picture in my head, my mom or even my grandma going, 'Where is your home training?'" revealed the mother-of-two.

© Netflix Mindy Kaling guest stars on the show

For those yet to tune into Meghan's new lifestyle series, it features eight 30-minute episodes and sees the former actress joined by an array of guest stars, including The Office star Mindy Kaling and Meghan's longtime friend and makeup artist, Daniel Martin. Viewers can even expect a cameo from Meghan's husband, Prince Harry.

Other notable names include Delfina Blaquier, the photographer wife of Prince Harry's friend and polo player, Nacho Figueras, as well as fashion designer Tracy Robbins, literary agent Jennifer Rudolph and skincare company Tatch founder Vicky Tsai.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX With Love, Meghan is a new lifestyle show

The series sees Meghan blend "practical how-tos and candid conversation with friends, new and old", according to the Netflix synopsis.

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection, and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same," it reads.

With Love, Meghan, is available to stream on Netflix.