Meghan Markle makes surprising revelation about Prince Archie and Princess Lili's accents in California

The Duchess of Sussex has largely kept her two young children, five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet, out of the public eye in recent years, but that has all changed with the launch of With Love, Meghan.

Alongside the Netflix series has been Meghan's return to Instagram which has seen her post videos and pictures of Archie and Lilibet, known as Lili, and now she has opened up on their life in California to Drew Barrymore.

Meghan will appear on the Thursday March 6 episode of Drew's titular talk show, and was asked by Drew what her favorite thing was that she saw in the children that made her think of her husband, Prince Harry. Watch the moment below:

Meghan Markle shares sweet insight into Prince Archie and Princess Lili's accents in California

"Some of the words that they still say with a British accent, so they'll say z-e-b-r-a," said Meghan using a hard "zed' sound.

"And what else do they say? They have these little moments where it comes out and because they have very American accents, but they say words that are just like him and I think it's adorable. Zebra is a good one."

© Meghan Markle Meghan stands over daughter Lilibet as she plays Candyland with Serena Williams

The Netflix show launched on Tuesday March 4, and during episode two of the eight-part series, talk turned to Meghan's surname, after Mindy Kaling referred to the Duchess by her maiden name, Meghan Markle.

Meghan then corrected her and spoke with pride about her surname now being Sussex.

Meghan's appearance on the show wil air on March 6

"You keep saying, Meghan Markle, you know, I'm Sussex now," she shared.

"You have kids, and you go, 'Now I share my name with my children.' I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name'."

Meghan corrects Mindy Kaling after being called the wrong name

The royal family do not have traditional last names but when Archie was born in May 2019, he was named as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on his birth certificate, as he had not been issued with a title.

The name Mountbatten-Windsor applies to male-line descendants of Queen Elizabeth II without royal styles and titles – hence why the Duke of Edinburgh's daughter, Lady Louise, also uses it as her surname.

But when Harry's father Charles became King in 2022, it meant that Archie and Lilibet became the children of a son of a sovereign, and were entitled to use their Prince and Princess titles.

The Sussex title had been given to Prince Harry on the morning of his wedding by his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in May 2018, and because of their change in the line of succession, they could now use Sussex, similar to how the Prince and Princess of Wales's three children are known as George, Charlotte and Louis Wales.