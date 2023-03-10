Prince Harry and Meghan's children Archie and Lilibet have new surnames - will they use them? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen to use their children's royal titles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed this week that they have chosen to use Archie and Lilibet's royal titles, which also means a change in their children's surnames.

With the changes now reflected on the royal family's website, previously the children were known as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. While the young royals are growing up out of the spotlight, see all of their sweetest moments together.

But now it's expected that Archie and Lilibet will use the surname 'Sussex' in formal settings such as at school.

Their royal cousins are known simply as George Wales, Charlotte Wales and Louis Wales at their school, Lambrook, taking after their father's title, the Prince of Wales. And the young royals have even been spotted using personalised bags when William and Kate were the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

George, Charlotte and Louis use the surname Wales

William and Harry grew up with the surname 'Wales' because of Charles's previous title as Prince of Wales, and they used it at school, at university and during their time in the army. William was known as Lieutenant Wales while Harry had the rank of Captain Wales.

According to the website, a declaration made by the Queen in the Privy Council in 1960 said that male-line descendants of the monarch, without royal styles and titles, shall bear the name Mountbatten-Windsor.

When Harry and Meghan's son Archie was born in May 2019, Buckingham Palace announced that the tot had not been issued with a title and would be known as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor - a nod to his great-grandparents, the late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

This was the same for Lilibet's birth in June 2021 as Queen Elizabeth II was still on the throne.

