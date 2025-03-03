Meghan Markle reveals how she cared for 'sick' Archie and Lilibet despite being 1,300 miles away

The Duchess of Sussex has dished on her family life with her husband Prince Harry and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In a candid new interview with PEOPLE magazine, Meghan Markle spoke frankly about their life in Montecito, as well as her new lifestyle brand called As Ever.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about her home life in Montecito

During the chat, the mother-of-two revealed how she recently checked in on Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, who had fallen ill while she was away in Vancouver with Prince Harry for the Invictus Games.

According to the publication, Meghan kept in touch with her mother Doria, making sure that they were seen by the doctor and sipping bone broth.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images the Duchess of Sussex shares a close bond with her mother Doria

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan touched on her new lifestyle brand, revealing all the "twists and turns" she encountered along the way.

"There are tons of twists and turns — even with the name," she explained. "I was figuring it out in real time."

She went on to say: "I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve."

Meghan's new show and lifestyle brand

According to Netflix, With Love, Meghan, comprising eight episodes, will offer a fresh take on the lifestyle genre, blending practical tips with candid conversations.

© Netflix Meghan Markle is launching her Netflix series very soon

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected," the streaming giant said in a statement. "She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

© As Ever Last month Meghan announced she had renamed her business As Ever, a name she registered in 2022

The series is expected to feature familiar faces, including Prince Harry, who has long been his wife's biggest cheerleader.

Her lifestyle brand, As Ever, is expected to sell an array of products including jam and dog biscuits. Speaking of her latest venture, she said in a recent social media post: "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday. "I will keep sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can't wait for you to get your hands on everything we've been creating. Sending lots of love…"