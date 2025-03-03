Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle reveals how she cared for 'sick' Archie and Lilibet despite being 1,300 miles away
Subscribe
Meghan Markle reveals how she cared for 'sick' Archie and Lilibet despite being 1,300 miles away
Meghan Markle visits Catalyst Inc, Northern Ireland's next generation science park, © Getty

Meghan Markle reveals how she cared for 'sick' Archie and Lilibet despite being 1,300 miles away

The Duchess of Sussex is gearing up for the release of her new Netflix series

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Sussex has dished on her family life with her husband Prince Harry and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In a candid new interview with PEOPLE magazine, Meghan Markle spoke frankly about their life in Montecito, as well as her new lifestyle brand called As Ever.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry smiling together© Samir Hussein/WireImage
The Duchess of Sussex spoke candidly about her home life in Montecito

During the chat, the mother-of-two revealed how she recently checked in on Archie, five, and Lilibet, three, who had fallen ill while she was away in Vancouver with Prince Harry for the Invictus Games.

According to the publication, Meghan kept in touch with her mother Doria, making sure that they were seen by the doctor and sipping bone broth.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Doria Women of Vision awards© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
the Duchess of Sussex shares a close bond with her mother Doria

Elsewhere in the interview, Meghan touched on her new lifestyle brand, revealing all the "twists and turns" she encountered along the way.

"There are tons of twists and turns — even with the name," she explained. "I was figuring it out in real time."

She went on to say: "I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve."

Meghan's new show and lifestyle brand

According to Netflix, With Love, Meghan, comprising eight episodes, will offer a fresh take on the lifestyle genre, blending practical tips with candid conversations.

Meghan Markle is launching her Netflix series very soon© Netflix
Meghan Markle is launching her Netflix series very soon

"Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected," the streaming giant said in a statement. "She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

The website landing page appears to show Meghan and Lilibet strolling across a lawn with two palm trees© As Ever
Last month Meghan announced she had renamed her business As Ever, a name she registered in 2022

The series is expected to feature familiar faces, including Prince Harry, who has long been his wife's biggest cheerleader.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meghan Markle dances barefoot as Prince Harry makes surprising appearance

Her lifestyle brand, As Ever, is expected to sell an array of products including jam and dog biscuits. Speaking of her latest venture, she said in a recent social media post: "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday. "I will keep sharing behind-the-scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch, and I can't wait for you to get your hands on everything we've been creating. Sending lots of love…"

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More