Princess Isabella is the image of royal mum Queen Mary in stunning portrait to mark major milestone
Queen Mary and Princess Isabella © Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

The Princess will turn 18 in a matter of weeks…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Princess Isabella is set to turn 18 in a few weeks, and on Thursday, the palace released two beautiful new portraits to commemorate the occasion, as well as details of her lavish celebrations.

The stunning images showed Isabella looking like the image of her royal mum, Queen Mary, dressed in a crisp blue shirt and a navy-blue suit jacket. The images were shared on the official Instagram accounts of the Danish Royal Family.

Queen Mary laughs off mishap with Princess Isabella

Captioning the post were the words: "On Monday, 21st April 2025 (2nd Easter Day), Her Royal Highness Princess Isabella turns 18. Read more about the birthday celebrations in this post. The new portraits of the Princess were taken by Steen Evald."

In the images, Isabella looked picture-perfect, her camera-ready face complete with immaculate makeup, including warm brown eyeshadow, rosy blushed cheeks, and light pink lip gloss.

Princess Isabella wering a black suit© Kongehuset
The Princess' big day will be marked with special celebrations

Isabella was also wearing a selection of beautiful jewellery, including on-trend gold teardrop studs, a gold bangle, and a gold ring featuring a stunning green stone.

Kind words flooded the comments section of the post, with one fan writing: "Beautiful like her mother," alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "What a beautiful picture of Princess Isabella."

Whilst Isabella's dark brunette locks and slick outfit are straight out of her mum Mary's playbook, one fan noted the resemblance between her and her father, King Frederick. "Daddy's girl, I guess! Congratulations!"

A photo of Princess Isabella wearing a black suit© Kongehuset
Princess Isabella is set to turn 18 in a few weeks

Birthday events

As well as the photos, the post contained details of the royal events planned to mark the Princess' big milestone.

On 21st April, Isabella turns 18, but her birthday will be marked on 11th April in Aarhus and 15th April in Copenhagen with "celebrations that pay tribute to the communities of the young generation, with culture, creativity, sustainability, and volunteerism as the principal elements."

Frederik and Mary with their children on Christian's graduation© Getty
Isabella with her fellow royal family members

The first celebration will see Aarhus Municipality host a birthday event at Aarhus City Hall in tribute to the city's many young talents in creative fields such as music, sports, food, and design.

It is expected that 100 young people from local youth organisations and educational institutions will attend. In addition, an additional 50 young Aarhusians, along with their companions, will have the opportunity to participate via a lottery.

Following that, four days later, Isabella and the Royal Family will attend a birthday performance at the Royal Danish Theatre's Old Stage.

The palace commented: "The Royal House, in collaboration with The Royal Danish Theatre, invites the young generation to entertaining, exciting, and varied performing arts, both classical and modern. The theatre will be filled with a young audience, as over 1,000 young people aged 17 to 24 from all over the Kingdom will have the opportunity to win tickets to the birthday performance via a lottery."

