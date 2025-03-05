Queen Mary borrows designer coat from daughter Princess Isabella's wardrobe

The younger generation of royals often borrow from their mothers' wardrobes, but the tables were turned on Wednesday as Queen Mary stepped out in a designer coat from her daughter Princess Isabella's wardrobe.

The Danish Queen, 53, sported a fuchsia Dolce & Gabbana coat on the second day of her state visit to Finland with King Frederik.

The double-breasted ensemble has only ever been previously worn publicly by Mary's 17-year-old daughter, Princess Isabella, for the Nutcracker premiere at the Tivoli Theatre last November, according to BILLED-BLADET.

© Getty Queen Mary wore Princess Isabella's Dolce & Gabbana coat

Mary teamed the brightly-coloured coat with a pair of grey wide-legged trousers, a matching roll-neck knit and suede heeled boots.

© Getty Princess Isabella wore the coat at the ballet last November

The Danish King and Queen visited the Espoo Museum of Modern Art and the Arkki School of Architecture with Finland's President Alexander Stubb and his wife, Suzanne Innes-Stubb.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Frederik and Mary go sledding in Finland

Like mother, like daughter

Princess Isabella, who turns 18 in April, has borrowed her mother's clothing on a number of occasions over the years.

Most recently, we saw the teenager sport one of Mary's blue Prada coats for a church service in Aarhus in January 2024 to mark King Frederik's accession.

Isabella's younger sister, Princess Josephine, now 14, also borrowed her mother's rose pink Andiata for the service.

© Getty Josephine and Isabella wearing Queen Mary's coats in January 2024

For her milestone confirmation in 2022, Princess Isabella chose to wear one of Mary's power suits – a white two-piece from Max Mara.

© Shutterstock / Getty Mary wearing the Max Mara suit in 2017 and Princess Isabella at her confirmation in 2022

Queen Mary is renowned for her sustainable sense of style, rewearing some of her most spectacular evening gowns time and time, or remodelling pieces from her royal wardrobe.

For the Finland gala dinner on Tuesday evening, the Australian-born Queen Consort brought back a black lace gown with gold leaf detailing by Jesper Høvring.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary at the gala dinner

Mary also opted to wear jewels from the royal vaults, which haven't been worn for over 140 years.

© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima Queen Mary wore Queen Caroline Amalie's gold diadem

The pieces she chose were Queen Caroline Amalie's gold diadem with antique cameos and Princess Vilhelmine Marie's bracelet with Vesuvian stones.

© Shutterstock A closer look at the bracelet

The tiara was created in around 1820 for Caroline Amalie, who was married to Christian VIII, while the bracelet dates back to 1828, and was purchased for Princess Vilhelmine Marie by Frederik VII shortly before their wedding.