King Frederik and Queen Mary's towering kids join them for rare outing

King Frederik and Queen Mary kicked off the festive season with a trip to the ballet on Saturday night, and three of their children put in a very rare public appearance.

Princess Isabella, 17, and 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine joined their parents for the re-opening of the Nutcracker at Tivoli.

And the three teenagers now almost tower over their parents as they posed on the red carpet upon arrival.

Princess Isabella wrapped up in a fuschia coat, a black rollneck jumper and wide-legged trousers while her younger sister, Princess Josephine, opted for a grey coat, a blue frilly blouse and grey marl trousers.

Queen Mary, 52, looked in elegant in a cream coat and a burgundy patterned dress while King Frederik, 56, and his son, Vincent, matched in smart jackets and shirts.

© Getty King Frederik and Queen Mary with their kids at the ballet

The royals turned out to support Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, 84, who was behind the set and costume design of the Danish staging of The Nutcracker.

Margrethe, who abdicated in January after a 52-year-reign, appeared on stage to rapturous applause as she curtsied five times alongside the cast and crew after the show. Watch below...

WATCH: Queen Margrethe's talent blows the crowd away

Also in attendance at the ballet was Margrethe's sisters, Queen Anne-Marie of Greece and Princess Benedikte, as well as close friend, Queen Sonja of Norway.

One notable absentee was King Frederik and Queen Mary's eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, 19, who is currently in East Africa on his gap year.

© Keld Navntoft The royals supported Queen Margrethe

The heir to the Danish throne will return home in time for Christmas, as he prepares to join the military in February.

Meanwhile, Princess Isabella is in the final year of her secondary education at Øregård Gymnasium, while Prince Vincent is at Tranegårdsskolen. Princess Josephine attends Kildegård Privatskole.

Christmas plans

King Frederik and Queen Mary will play host for the first time at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus, spending the festive season with their four children and Queen Margrethe.

But Margrethe's younger son, Prince Joachim and his wife, Princess Marie, will spend Christmas with their children with Marie's family.

© Instagram / @detdanskekongehus Count Felix, Count Henrik, Princess Marie, Countess Athena, Count Nikolai and Prince Joachim at Château de Cayx

Joachim and Marie are currently based in Washington D.C. in the US with their kids, Count Henrik, 15, and Countess Athena, 12.

Marie grew up in Paris and her mother, Françoise Grassiot is the owner of the hotel Chateau de la Vernède in the South of France.

Joachim also has two sons from his first marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg – Count Nikolai, 25, and Count Felix, 22.

